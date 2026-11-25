Henry Thomas survives violent winds on a suspension bridge in Chile's Torres del Paine, echoing the tragic deaths of five tourists in November 2025.

German tourist Henry Thomas narrowly escaped danger while crossing a suspension bridge in Chile's Torres del Paine National Park during a sudden and violent storm. The incident occurred on the Las Guardas bridge, which spans a 66ft gorge, as Thomas was caught in powerful gusts that caused the structure to sway violently from side to side.

Bridge Crisis in Patagonian Storm

Thomas, who was carrying a heavy backpack, was forced to cling to the sides of the bridge to maintain his balance as wind forces threatened to throw him off. Footage captured the harrowing moment shows the hiker bracing himself against the bridge's forceful movements in an attempt to stay secure on the swaying structure.

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The video documenting the close call went viral on social media, drawing significant attention to the unpredictable weather conditions in the region. It was filmed by fellow hiker Martin Esteban Gonzalez Lopez, who watched helplessly from the sidelines as Thomas struggled to navigate the dangerous crossing.

Reports indicate that Thomas' girlfriend had safely reached the other side of the bridge just moments before the storm intensified. Despite the severity of the wind, Thomas managed to cross the shaky structure without sustaining any injuries, marking a tense but successful conclusion to the ordeal.

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Stakeholder Accounts and Viral Footage

Martin Esteban Gonzalez Lopez provided the visual record of the event, capturing Thomas' struggle against the elements. The footage highlights the physical challenge of maintaining stability on the suspension bridge while dealing with the lateral movements induced by the strong winds. This viral content serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in hiking in Patagonia.

Torres del Paine National Park is located in southern Chilean Patagonia and is recognized as one of South America's most popular hiking destinations. The area is famous for its scenic jagged peaks, turquoise lakes, and vast glaciers, attracting numerous tourists despite the known weather challenges.

Patagonian Weather Dangers and Past Tragedy

The Patagonian region is known for its changeable and sometimes extreme weather conditions, which can make hikes significantly more difficult and create dangerous situations for visitors. Strong winds are a common feature of the area, but the intensity of the storm Thomas faced was particularly notable for its immediate threat to hikers on exposed bridges.

This incident echoes a tragic event that occurred last year, when a British woman was among five tourists killed in Torres del Paine during a freak storm. On November 18, 2025, Victoria Bond, a 40-year-old Cornwall-based PR worker and former assistant to singer Cheryl Cole, died alongside two Mexicans and two Germans.

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The five victims died amid heavy rainfall and winds of up to 120mph. The group included Nadine Lichey and Andreas Von Pein from Germany, as well as Cristina Calvillo Tovar and Julian Garcia Pimentel from Mexico. More than 20 people were involved in the search for the victims, who were part of a larger group of nine people.

Search Operations and Hiking Safety

The alarm for the previous tragedy was raised through a 'Please Help' message published in a Facebook group used by foreign visitors to the area. An English-speaking tourist reported that others doing the demanding Circuit O, also known as the Patagonia O-Trek, had become trapped by the severe weather.

The video recorded by a British companion of Victoria Bond showed the group crossing raging rivers under drizzle and grey skies. The hiker referenced Bond with the initials VB and described the grueling conditions, noting that the trail had become like an Amazon tributary with multiple river crossings.

Despite the dangers, the park continues to attract hikers seeking its natural beauty. The incident involving Henry Thomas serves as a contemporary example of the risks present in this remote location, where weather can shift rapidly and pose serious threats to those on exposed infrastructure like the Las Guardas suspension bridge.