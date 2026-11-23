A Berlin educator seeks damages for tinnitus allegedly caused by students singing a traditional song, challenging insurance and court rejections in a novel workplace injury case.

A German teacher has initiated legal proceedings against a primary school in Berlin, alleging that exposure to students singing a traditional children's song caused his tinnitus and hyperacusis. The lawsuit centers on an incident in 2016 when the educator entered a classroom to retrieve his bag while second-grade students were performing 'Wenn du fröhlich bist,' the German version of 'If You're Happy and You Know It.' The performance involved stomping, jumping, and loud cheers that the teacher claims resulted in permanent hearing damage.

Medical Diagnosis and Legal Rejection

The plaintiff, then forty-three years old, consulted an ear, nose, and throat specialist shortly after the incident and was diagnosed with tinnitus and hyperacusis, a condition characterized by an intolerance to ordinary sounds. Convinced the classroom noise was the direct cause, he filed a claim for recognition of a workplace accident. The accident insurance fund refused to recognize the incident as work-related, leading to a lawsuit before the Berlin Social Court. This lower court rejected the claim, and the Higher Social Court (LSG) upheld the rejection in a judgment delivered on November 10.

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Insufficient Evidence of Noise Damage

Courts deemed it unlikely that the noise caused the medical problems because hearing test results and symptom progression did not support a noise-induced injury. Although the teacher alleged that children whistled loudly, this claim could not be corroborated by staff or former students, as the school no longer kept their addresses. Judges must still determine whether the plaintiff was exposed to damaging noise levels to grant permission for an appeal to the Federal Social Court.

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Precedents and Ongoing Fraud Allegations

The teacher's hope stems from a 2023 case where the same court recognized a workplace accident involving a physical education teacher with sudden hearing loss. Meanwhile, other cases highlight systemic issues, such as a sixty-two-year-old vocational teacher in Wesel charged with defrauding her college of nearly €250,000. She allegedly practiced as a naturopath while collecting full salary and benefits for sixteen years after stopping work in 2009.