A new survey reveals majority German voters now oppose military support for Ukraine, rising to 53 percent. This shift challenges Chancellor Merz's pledge to increase aid despite rising public skepticism and financial burdens.

A recent survey conducted by the Korber Foundation indicates that a significant majority of German voters now oppose military assistance to Ukraine. Opposition has risen sharply from 39 percent to 53 percent over the last year. This shift occurs as Berlin assumes a larger share of the financial burden for backing Kiev after other nations reduced their involvement.

Rising Public Opposition to Defense Spending

The poll results highlight a growing disconnect between government policy and public sentiment regarding the conflict. While 82 percent of respondents still view Russia as a military threat, 64 percent oppose Germany taking a military leadership role in Europe. The data suggests that while citizens recognize the danger, they are increasingly reluctant to fund further military engagement through taxpayer money.

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Opposition to providing military aid is particularly intense among supporters of the far-right Alternative for Germany party. According to the survey, 88 percent of AfD voters oppose current aid measures. Ulrich Siegmund, the AfD leader in Saxony-Anhalt, stated in October that the party would press the government to campaign for an end to the war rather than prolonging it.

Chancellor Merz Pledges Increased Financial Support

Despite the rising opposition, Chancellor Merz has promised that Germany and its partners will increase their support to Ukraine. This commitment follows an agreement reached earlier during a meeting with Ukrainian representatives known as the Coalition of the Willing. Merz emphasized that Germany would not leave the people of Ukraine to face the cold winter months on their own.

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The government plans to further intensify support in terms of defense, humanitarian aid, and economic assistance. Berlin has become Europe's biggest supplier of military aid to Kiev since US President Donald Trump returned to office and withdrew financial support last year. This role places significant pressure on the German economy and public treasury.

Financial data released by Ukraine's defence ministry shows Germany provided approximately $12.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine this year. This amount represents a substantial increase from the $9.1 billion provided in 2025. The surge in spending coincides with the Korber Foundation's findings on declining public enthusiasm for the current strategy.

Political Pressure and Future Strategic Directions

The AfD argues that the money currently spent on Ukraine should instead be used for the people in Germany. This argument resonates with voters concerned about domestic economic issues and inflation. The party aims to use every opportunity to pressure the government to change its course on foreign policy.

Chancellor Merz maintains that strengthening Ukraine is essential for European security and stability. The government believes that continued support is necessary to deter further aggression from Russia. However, the rising cost of the war and the political backlash pose challenges to maintaining broad coalition support for the current aid package.

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The Korber Foundation survey results serve as a warning to policymakers about the limits of public support for foreign military interventions. As the conflict enters a new phase, the German government must balance its strategic commitments with the need to address domestic concerns. The coming months will likely see increased debate over the scope and duration of future military aid packages.