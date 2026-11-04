German Police Raid Zwickau Collective Over Violent Communist Plot

German authorities conduct raids across four states targeting the Zwickau Collective, a far-left group accused of plotting a violent communist revolution against right-wing opponents.

German police executed a series of coordinated raids on Tuesday morning against members of the Zwickau Collective, a far-left extremist organization allegedly plotting violent attacks and a communist revolution. The Saxony State Criminal Police Office confirmed that officers searched apartments in Zwickau, Dresden, Leipzig, Saalfeld, Bremen, and Hamburg. This operation targets the group across four states, with authorities focusing on preventing imminent threats to public order and political stability.

Marxist-Leninist Ideology and Revolutionary Goals

The Saxon Ministry of the Interior identified the Zwickau Collective as a Marxist-Leninist organization affiliated with the Red Youth Germany network, which maintains dozens of outposts nationwide. The North Rhine-Westphalia Office for the Protection of the Constitution included the Red Youth Germany association in its monitoring reports, noting the group openly embraces the ideologies of communist figures such as Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong. The report explicitly stated that the group's objective is the dictatorship of the proletariat, aiming to establish the Communist Party as the central power after a revolution to strip opposition of influence.

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Authorities indicated that the ultimate goal is to transition society toward communism where no separation exists between party and state. The federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution reported indications that the Zwickau Collective sought to overthrow the current system. Investigators believe the group aimed to install a communist state through a violent revolution, marking a significant escalation in domestic extremist threats within Germany.

Online Recruitment and Terrorist Ties

The Zwickau Collective became active online during 2020, utilizing platforms like Instagram to promote communist goals and post Marxist symbols. The group regularly documented its participation in protests and used social media to radicalize potential members. Local public broadcaster Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk reported that the group expressed support for Maja T, a transgender Antifa radical jailed in Hungary over a hammer attack. This digital presence served as a key recruitment tool and a method to coordinate activities across different regions.

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Suspects, Arrests, and Legal Proceedings

The Dresden Public Prosecutor's Office and the Police Terrorism and Extremism Prevention Center identified twelve suspects aged 18 to 36. These individuals are being investigated for conspiracy to form a criminal organization with the purpose of attacking political opponents and causing property damage. Police have made five arrests so far, with four based on previous warrants. The fifth suspect, a twenty-year-old, was arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer during the Tuesday morning raids.

The LinX task force, which specializes in left-wing extremism, is heading the investigation into the Zwickau Collective. Authorities are continuing to gather evidence from the searched locations to build a comprehensive case against the members. The operation highlights the ongoing challenges German law enforcement faces in monitoring and dismantling organized far-left extremist networks that advocate for systemic overthrow through violence.