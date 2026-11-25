German tourist Henry Thomas narrowly survives dangerous winds at Torres del Paine's Las Guardas bridge, echoing past tragedies in the Patagonian national park.

German national Henry Thomas narrowly avoided serious injury after surviving extreme weather conditions on a suspension bridge in Chile. The incident occurred at the Las Guardas bridge within Torres del Paine National Park, where violent gusts of wind caused the structure to sway dangerously while Thomas was crossing.

Surviving the Wind on Las Guardas Bridge

Footage captured by fellow hiker Martin Esteban Gonzalez Lopez shows Thomas clinging to the sides of the bridge for stability. The bridge spans a gorge at a height of 66ft, and strong winds made the crossing extremely hazardous for the German tourist.

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Thomas was carrying a heavy backpack during the crossing, which added significant weight and made balancing against the forceful movements of the bridge more difficult. The video depicts him bracing himself against the sway as he attempted to maintain his footing.

Reports indicate that Thomas had traveled to the region with his girlfriend, who had successfully crossed the bridge just moments before the severe windstorm hit the area. Despite the dangerous conditions, Thomas managed to complete the crossing without sustaining any injuries.

Patagonia O-Trek Safety Challenges

Torres del Paine National Park is a premier hiking destination located in southern Chilean Patagonia, renowned for its jagged peaks, turquoise lakes, and vast glaciers. The Patagonia O-Trek circuit is one of the most popular routes in the region, attracting hikers from around the globe.

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The Patagonian region is characterized by unpredictable and sometimes extreme weather patterns. Strong winds are a frequent occurrence and can significantly complicate hiking routes, creating dangerous situations for visitors who traverse the area.

The Las Guardas bridge is a critical part of many trekking routes due to the difficult terrain it crosses. Hikers must often rely on these structures to safely navigate deep gorges that separate different sections of the trail system.

Tragic Precedent in National Park

The survival of Henry Thomas stands in stark contrast to a fatal incident that occurred in the same national park during the previous year. This recent event highlights the ongoing risks associated with trekking in this remote and volatile environment.

On November 18, 2025, five tourists were killed in Torres del Paine during a freak storm. The victims included Victoria Bond, a 40-year-old public relations worker from Cornwall, along with two Mexican nationals and two German tourists.

The storm that claimed the lives of the group brought heavy rainfall and wind speeds reaching up to 120mph. The extreme conditions made it impossible for the hikers to find safe shelter or maintain stability on the trail.

Vic Bond, who was a former assistant to singer Cheryl Cole, had documented her progress on the trek. A video shared by a British companion showed the group crossing raging rivers under drizzle and grey skies just before the weather turned fatal.

Victims Identified After Search

More than 20 people were involved in the search operation for the victims who had gone missing during the storm. The group consisted of nine people who were attempting to complete the demanding Circuit O or Patagonia O-Trek route.

The alarm was raised after a Please Help message was published in a Facebook group used by foreign visitors. An English-speaking tourist reported that other members of the group had become trapped by the bad weather.

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The two Mexican victims have been identified as Cristina Calvillo Tovar and Julian Garcia Pimentel. The two German tourists who died in the incident are Nadine Lichey and Andreas Von Pein.

Search and rescue teams worked to locate the group after they failed to return as scheduled. The incident underscored the lethal potential of the weather in Patagonia, even for experienced hikers who prepared for challenging conditions.

Raising Awareness for Trek Safety

The recent survival of Thomas has drawn renewed attention to the dangers of the Patagonia O-Trek. The viral nature of the video featuring his narrow escape serves as a vivid reminder of the physical demands placed on hikers in this region.

While the park remains open and popular, authorities and veteran hikers continue to emphasize the importance of checking weather forecasts and carrying appropriate gear. The shift from light drizzle to severe storms can happen rapidly in this part of the world.

Trekkers are advised to be prepared for river crossings that can become impassable during heavy rain. The infrastructure, including bridges like Las Guardas, is essential for navigating the terrain but offers little protection against high winds.

Community groups and social media platforms play a vital role in sharing real-time updates on trail conditions. The warning from the Facebook group that helped locate the victims of the 2025 storm demonstrates the value of local knowledge and communication.

As tourism in Chilean Patagonia continues to grow, the balance between access and safety remains a critical issue for park management and visitors alike. The experiences of both Henry Thomas and the victims of last year storm highlight the dual nature of the region as both beautiful and unforgiving.