Chancellor Friedrich Merz told Jewish athletes that immigrants from Islamic countries and elsewhere must honor Germany's Holocaust responsibility or leave the country.

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, Germany's conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that accepting the nation's responsibility for the Nazi genocide is an obligation that extends fully to immigrants arriving from Islamic countries. During an official reception for Germany’s Maccabiah Jewish sports delegation in Berlin on Nov. 6, Merz said the"historical responsibility of our country applies just as much to those who come here to Germany from Islamic countries, and anyone who fails to abide by this must leave our country.

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" His response came after a basketball coach told him athletes feared being attacked if they wore their red Maccabi training jackets bearing the Star of David on German streets. The German Press Agency, dpa, reported that Merz quoted former German president Richard von Weizsäcker, who in 1985 told the Bundestag that"young people are not responsible" for the crimes of the Nazis,"but they are responsible for what becomes of it in history.

" Merz said the principle was"set in stone," and that,"given the current circumstances," von Weizsäcker’s words"also apply to immigrants who come to Germany," referring to recent The Chancellor’s office released his prepared remarks from the event, but did not include those remarks made in a question and answer session with the athletes. When asked by Fox News Digital about his statement, a German government spokesperson said,"The Chancellor's words speak for themselves.

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" "Chancellor Merz is not only right to make these remarks," said Sweden-based political scientist Daniel Schatz,"he is fulfilling Germany's historical responsibility. " Schatz, who holds a doctorate from Berlin’s Humboldt University, says Merz’s statement reflects the German concept of"Staatsräson," or reason of state,"which places Germany's historical responsibility for the Holocaust and its commitment to Israel's security at the heart of Schatz said that Merz’s remarks point to a broader challenge for Germany.

"When Jewish athletes in Germany and other parts of Europe are afraid to wear clothing displaying the Star of David, we are confronting something far more serious than a failure of integration," he said. "We are witnessing a failure of the state to guarantee that Jewish citizens can live openly and securely.

" "A country that has made 'Never Again' a cornerstone of its national identity cannot accept a situation in which Jewish identity must be concealed for reasons of personal safety. " Simone Rodan‑Benzaquen, senior envoy to Europe at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital,"Merz is right: everyone who makes Germany their home must accept the responsibility to protect Jewish life. You do not have to inherit Germany’s guilt to share that responsibility.

" "This is a fundamental question of integration," she added. "Learning German and finding a job matter, but integration also means accepting that your Jewish neighbor has the same right to live openly and safely as you do. That requires transparent foreign funding, scrutiny of what publicly supported organizations teach, enforcement against threats and violence, and support for Muslims challenging antisemitism within their own communities.

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"A timeline of World War II and historical documents detailing the Holocaust are displayed at the Crossroads of Civilizations Museum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The exhibition commemorates the 6 million Jews murdered by Nazi Germany and its collaborators. , Janek Treiber, a Dresden University of Technology research fellow, said Germany"has seen a sort of culture war between those who argue for solidarity with Palestinians and view Israel as an oppressive state, and those who stand firmly with Israel.

In Germany, this debate is naturally conducted with even greater intensity due to the country’s history.

", Treiber said the comments have not generated the kind of reaction that has accompanied some of Merz’s previous comments on migration. "Most people would likely agree that anyone moving to Germany… must respect the constitutional order and come to terms with Germany’s historical legacy," Treiber said. "Merz’s words should not be a surprise to anyone," Rodan-Benzaquen said. "The measure of success will be whether those athletes can wear their team jackets on German streets without fear.

"Germany's 2026 Maccabiah Games delegation was the most successful European team at the competition in Israel — a sporting event akin to the Olympics for Jewish athletes worldwide. Tyler Speicher is an American journalist living in Slovenia after spending 25 years covering stories ranging from the Little League World Series to hurricanes, 9/11 and its aftermath for New York City news outlets, including 20 years on the Fox News Channel assignment desk.