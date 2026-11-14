German Authorities Allege Hamas Bodyguard Plotted UK-Based Massacre

German prosecutors accuse Mohammed Alfatih, a British citizen and former Hamas bodyguard, of orchestrating a terror plot against Jewish targets in Europe from Birmingham.

German authorities have accused Mohammed Alfatih, a Birmingham -based IT consultant and British citizen, of serving as the mastermind behind a plot to massacre Jews in Germany and Austria. The allegations center on a plan to execute attacks on the second anniversary of the October 7 events, targeting synagogues and Jewish community centers with automatic weapons. This development has triggered intense scrutiny regarding Alfatih's legal status in the United Kingdom, where he was granted asylum in 2015 and obtained citizenship six years later.

The case has raised profound security concerns due to Alfatih's past association with high-ranking Hamas officials. Before entering the UK, he served as a bodyguard for Ismail Haniyeh, the then-leader of Hamas, and was frequently photographed in his immediate vicinity. Alfatih, the son of senior Hamas member Bassem Naim, is accused by Berlin prosecutors of coordinating a network that received weapons and prepared for violence, despite his protected status in Britain.

Also read Mohammed Alfatih Naim Extradition Plot Hamas Europe

Details of the Alleged Terror Plot

According to the German indictment, Alfatih is characterized as a high-ranking Hamas foreign operative with direct links to the Politburo leadership circle. Prosecutors allege that on July 28 last year, he received a consignment of five guns at Hasenheide Park in Berlin. The indictment claims he subsequently transported these firearms to Vienna, where they were stashed in a storage unit alongside disguise materials, including scarves, hats, and gloves.

The primary targets of the alleged cell were Israeli diplomats, Jewish community centers, and pro-Israel demonstrations. Investigators state that the group's arsenal included an assault rifle, eight Glock 26 semi-automatic pistols, and more than 600 rounds of live ammunition. The plot was foiled following a tip-off from Israel's Mossad spy agency, which alerted authorities to the impending violence.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Security Vetting

Former Conservative minister Zac Goldsmith demanded a forensic examination of how Alfatih was able to obtain asylum and citizenship despite his public links to Hamas. He argued that the case highlights either malignancy or chronic institutional incompetence within the British state, urging an investigation into how such decisions are made to prevent future occurrences. Emma Schubart, a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, described the situation as a damning indictment of Britain's asylum system.

Schubart emphasized that Alfatih's presence in Birmingham while allegedly preparing a massacre of Jews in Europe raises serious questions about basic vetting by the Home Office and security services. She noted that Hamas is a proscribed terrorist organization, and cases like this demonstrate that the threat is not confined to Gaza or the Middle East but is already operating from within British streets. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp added that it is sick that a man accused of plotting to massacre Jews could operate from a terraced house in Birmingham.

Evidence and Criminal History

German prosecutors allege that Alfatih recorded a confession video on behalf of the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas. The four-and-a-half-minute footage, intended for publication after the attack, features a figure in a red T-shirt with obscured features warning of sending a message in blood to Benjamin Netanyahu. British police recovered this video on a computer memory card seized from Alfatih, and a matching red polo shirt was found in his wardrobe at his home in Kings Heath.

Alfatih's arrest in November was connected to a German extradition warrant while he was on remand for an attack on Kevin Bucknall, a bailiff, outside his Birmingham home. The altercation occurred over unpaid parking tickets, during which Alfatih was accused of attacking Bucknall on Fairfield Road. Investigators observed a weapons handover involving other members of the alleged cell in a Berlin courtyard on October 1 last year, leading to the custody of seven other alleged network members by the Bundespolizei.

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Extradition Battle and Future Implications

Alfatih is facing a significant extradition battle as prosecutors in Berlin seek to prosecute him separately from the other seven defendants. He is accused of using a forged Greek identity document and driving licence during a customs check when he flew back into Berlin. The case underscores the complexities of international counter-terrorism efforts and the challenges of managing individuals with protected immigration statuses who are suspected of high-level espionage and violence.

The allegations have prompted calls for greater transparency in the vetting processes that allow individuals with ties to proscribed organizations to reside openly in the UK. As the legal proceedings unfold, authorities must balance national security concerns with the rights of citizenship, while also maintaining diplomatic cooperation with Israeli and German intelligence agencies to prevent further threats.