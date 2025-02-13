German Actress Alissa Jung Makes Directorial Debut with 'F1' at Berlin Film Festival

'F1', a moving tale of a father and daughter's complex relationship, marks the debut feature film of German actress Alissa Jung. Premiering at the Generation 14plus sidebar of the 2023 Berlin Film Festival, the film explores themes of family, connection, and the challenges of redefining relationships.

German actress Alissa Jung makes her directorial debut with 'F1', a film about the complex relationship between a father and daughter. The film premiered in the Generation 14plus sidebar at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival . The Match Factory handles world sales. 'F1' follows fifteen-year-old Leo, who grew up in Germany without a father. Upon discovering his identity, she sets out to find him, arriving at a secluded beach bar on Italy's wintry coast.

There, she encounters Paolo, who is overwhelmed by her sudden arrival and struggles to balance his new family. Initially, Leo seeks answers, but she soon yearns for a place in Paolo's life. As they spend time together, a bond forms, but their fragile connection is tested, forcing them to navigate the complexities of their newfound reality. Starring alongside Marinelli is newcomer Juli Grabenhenrich. The film also features Arturo Gabbriellini, Joy Falletti Cardillo, and Gaia Rinaldi. Producers are Cécile Tollu-Polonowski, Michael Weber, Viola Fügen, and Sonia Rovai. Executive producers are Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Gangarossa. Jung, known for her stage and screen work in Germany, began directing short films in her mid-20s. After completing a medical degree and working as a pediatrician, she returned to filmmaking in 2020 and studied screenwriting at the Drehbuchwerkstatt in Munich





