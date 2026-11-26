Geri Horner and Christian Horner have purchased Edgcote House in Northamptonshire for £52 million. The couple plans to utilize the 1,704-acre estate for their racing horse projects and enjoy proximity to celebrity neighbors.

Music icon Geri Horner and Formula 1 executive Christian Horner have officially acquired one of Britain's most prestigious stately homes. The couple, known for their significant presence in the entertainment and motorsport industries, secured the grand Edgcote House estate in Northamptonshire by successfully outbidding previous offers. Reports indicate that their successful bid reached £52 million, a sum that significantly exceeded competing proposals to ensure the property became their residence.

Geri Horner Acquires Prestigious Northamptonshire Estate

The acquisition marks a major milestone for the couple, who reportedly moved into the property just last week. With an estimated combined wealth of £115 million, the pair has described the sprawling estate as their dream forever home. This purchase represents a substantial upgrade from their previous residence, Glebe House, which is a £9 million property located in Oxfordshire just a few miles away. The decision to purchase Edgcote House underscores their long-term commitment to establishing a permanent base in this historic region of England.

Also read Geri Horner and Christian Horner Purchase £52m Edgcote House

Historic Home Features Jane Austen Television Connections

The Edgcote House estate offers more than just luxury; it holds significant cultural and historical value for fans of classic British literature and television. The property famously doubled as Netherfield, the aristocratic home of the character Mr Bingley, in the highly acclaimed 1995 BBC television adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. That production starred Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle and remains a beloved classic among audiences worldwide. This connection to such a revered cultural artifact adds a layer of showbiz glamour and historical prestige to the Horners' new residence.

Christian Horner Leverages Property for Racing Horse Projects

A primary driver for the purchase appears to be the estate's suitability for equestrian pursuits and horse racing. Christian Horner, the former Chief Executive of the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team, intends to use the grounds to expand their racing horse project. The estate is equipped with two professional racing yards and comprehensive facilities to support training centers. These amenities include gallops, paddocks, and schooling arenas, which are essential for high-level equine sports. Additionally, Edgcote racecourse is located just 15 minutes away. This venue was refurbished in 2018 and maintains a long-established racing heritage that complements the couple's professional interests in speed and performance.

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Proximity to Celebrity Neighbors and Luxury Lifestyle

Despite the estate's vast size, the Horners have remained close to their established celebrity social circle. The property is surrounded by 1,704 acres of land, yet it is situated within easy reach of prominent neighbors. Victoria and David Beckham reside nearby in Chipping Norton, allowing the couple to easily visit friends. They share common interests in luxury leisure, such as visiting Soho Farmhouse, a popular rural retreat for the elite. The surrounding area is also home to other notable figures, including Jeremy Clarkson, Simon Cowell, and Amanda Holden, creating a hub for high-profile residents in the region.

Local Amenities and Community Engagement in the Area

Life at Edgcote House offers convenient access to a variety of local amenities that cater to both high-end and rustic lifestyles. For fashion enthusiasts, several independent boutiques such as Nellie & Dove, House of Carlion, and Dressage are located just a short drive away. These stores align with Geri Horner's known preference for refined, premium, and ladylike styles. Food and leisure options are equally diverse. The couple has been spotted at The Griffin Inn, a local pub where the landlady recalled being a fan of the Spice Girls as a child. Nearby dining options include Michelin-listed establishments like The Royal Oak and Nut Tree Inn, while fitness enthusiasts can access yoga studios such as Temple of Yoga in Banbury.

Future Plans and Continued Public Presence

With their new home secured, Geri and Christian Horner are poised to continue their public lives while enjoying private tranquility. Christian has previously stated that he would only return to Formula 1 for the right ownership stake or major role, such as a position with Ferrari, leaving him free to focus on other ventures. Geri continues to share her interests in baking and family life on social media, and the new estate's extensive kitchen facilities may lead to more culinary creations being shared with fans. The combination of historical grandeur, equestrian facilities, and proximity to celebrity neighbors positions Edgcote House as a unique sanctuary for the couple's future endeavors.