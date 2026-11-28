Geri Horner and husband Christian Horner have bought the historic Edgcote House in Northamptonshire for £46 million, marking a significant upgrade from their previous residence.

Geri Horner, formerly known as Geri Halliwell and a member of the Spice Girls, has purchased Edgcote House, a historic Grade I-listed estate in Northamptonshire, for £46 million. The former Ginger Spice secured the palatial property last week, joining her husband Christian Horner, the former boss of the Red Bull Formula 1 team, at the helm of one of Britain's most significant Georgian estates. The acquisition represents a major milestone for the couple, who have recently navigated a high-stakes real estate competition to secure the keys to their new home.

Historic Pedigree of Edgcote House

Edgcote House boasts a distinguished lineage that traces back to the 16th century, having been owned by Thomas Cromwell before Henry VIII granted the estate to his fourth wife, Anne of Cleves, as part of her divorce settlement. The property gained international recognition when it served as the filming location for Mr. Bingley's Netherfield Park in the 1995 BBC adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. Set within 1,700 acres of rolling countryside, the estate offers a rare blend of royal history and cinematic fame, appealing to collectors of heritage properties.

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Major Upgrade from Glebe House Residence

The Horners moved from their previous residence, Glebe House, a Grade II-listed former vicarage in Marston St Lawrence that sold for £9 million. While Glebe House featured extensive amenities including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a working farm with miniature donkeys and goats, and an elegant Regency-style staircase, it no longer met the couple's aspirations for space and prestige. Edgcote House offers a significantly larger footprint, with the main four-storey building covering nearly 26,000 square feet, providing ample room for the family and their extensive collections.

Interior Details and Accommodation Capacity

The interior of Edgcote House includes six elegant reception rooms such as a saloon, formal dining room, drawing room, and billiard room, alongside eight bedrooms and five bathrooms. The attic space alone contains 12 additional rooms, offering further flexibility for living arrangements. The lower ground floor features historic service areas including a justice room used by local landlords, a deed room for legal records, a wine cellar, servants' hall, scullery, and extensive vaults. The estate also encompasses 31 residential properties, including the Old Rectory and Mill House, along with stables designed by William Smith in 1747.

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Acquisition Process and Personal Motivations

The purchase was described as a nerve-racking process over the past six months, involving a competitive bidding war where the couple successfully gazumped an unknown entrepreneur after being initially outbid. Christian Horner, 53, supported his wife's desire for a fresh start and a grander living environment, with sources indicating that Geri, now preferring the name Geraldine, was determined to secure the property before the Christmas season. The couple has already begun moving their furniture into the estate, preparing for a festive celebration in their new role as landlords of the historic manor.

Family Life and Future Plans at the Estate

The expansive estate will accommodate Geri's 19-year-old daughter Bluebell, Christian's daughter Olivia, 13, and their joint son Monty, 8. The sheer size of the property, with its landscaped gardens by Capability Brown, a boating lake, and space for Christian's car collection including an Aston Martin DB11 and McLaren 720S, suggests a busy and dynamic household. The move comes after a period of public marital difficulties and personal challenges, with the couple viewing the purchase as a symbol of new beginnings and stability in their private lives.