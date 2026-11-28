Geri Horner and Christian Horner have bought the historic Edgcote House in Northamptonshire for £46 million, marking a significant real estate acquisition for the former Spice Girl and the Red Bull team principal.

Singer Geri Horner and her husband Christian Horner have acquired the prestigious Edgcote House estate in Northamptonshire for £46 million. The transaction, finalized last week, sees the former Ginger Spice and the former Formula One team principal become the new owners of one of Britain's most historically significant Georgian properties.

Historic Estate Acquisition Details

Edgcote House is a Grade I-listed property situated within 1,700 acres of rolling countryside. The estate carries a profound historical pedigree, having been owned by Thomas Cromwell in the 16th century before being granted to Anne of Cleves as part of her divorce settlement from King Henry VIII. The main residence also gained cultural fame as the setting for Mr Bingley's Netherfield Park in the BBC's 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

Also read Geri Horner and Christian Horner Acquire Edgcote House for £52 Million

The couple, who paid the £46 million price tag after initially being outbid, recently received the keys to the property. Sources indicate that the sale process was stressful and nerve-wracking for Geri Horner, who is 54 years old, and her husband Christian Horner, who is 53. The pair are reportedly ecstatic about the acquisition, which they view as a dream come true and a step toward a new chapter in their lives.

Property Features and Grounds

The main house spans almost 26,000 square feet across four stories. It features six elegant reception rooms, eight bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an attic containing an additional 12 rooms. The layout includes a grand entrance hall, a saloon, a formal dining room, a drawing room, and a billiard room. The grounds were landscaped by Capability Brown and include a boating lake and an orangery.

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Christian Horner's extensive car collection, which includes an Aston Martin DB11 and a McLaren 720S, will find ample space on the estate. The property also holds the remains of a Roman villa. The lower ground floor houses historic service areas such as a justice room, deed room, wine cellar, servants' hall, scullery, old kitchen, utility areas, workshop, and vaults. The wider estate includes 31 residential properties, comprising 13 houses, flats, and cottages.

Family Relocation and Personal Context

The move provides substantial space for the couple and their three children: Geri's 19-year-old daughter Bluebell, Christian's 13-year-old daughter Olivia, and their eight-year-old son Monty. The couple has begun moving their furniture into the new home, with Geri reportedly adopting the name Geraldine to align with her upmarket aspirations. She is described as being in a full-on festive decorating extravaganza, eager to become the lady of the manor in time for Christmas.

Friends suggest that the former home, Glebe House, a £9 million Grade II listed property in Marston St Lawrence, was no longer sufficient for their needs. Despite Glebe House having indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a grand oval dining room, a working farm, and servants' quarters, Edgcote House offers a scale and prestige that the couple desired. Some associates note that Geri wanted a fresh start away from her previous residence, with Christian supporting the decision to ensure family harmony after previous marital difficulties.

Public Reaction and Future Plans

The acquisition has drawn attention as a significant social elevation for Geri Horner, surpassing previous high-profile property purchases by other celebrities. The couple's romance has faced public scrutiny, including Christian Horner's previous marriage and allegations of controlling behavior made in 2024. However, insiders state that the couple is looking forward to living in their dream house, with one source remarking that Geri wants to shout from the rooftops that she is now the lady of the manor. The festive season will be their first Christmas in the historic Northamptonshire estate.