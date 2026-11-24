Geri Horner and Christian Horner secure Edgcote House in Northamptonshire after outbidding a rival offer. The Grade I-listed estate offers 1,700 acres for their racing ambitions.

Geri Horner and Christian Horner have acquired Edgcote House, a historic Grade I-listed estate located in Northamptonshire. The couple purchased the property last week after successfully outbidding a competing offer from an unnamed businesswoman. This acquisition concludes a competitive process that began with an initial bid of 45 million pounds in August, which was surpassed by a rival cash bid of 52 million pounds.

The 52 Million Pound Transaction Details

Christian Horner, the former principal of Red Bull Racing, utilized a significant portion of his 80 million pound severance package to fund the purchase. The transaction requires an estimated 5.3 million pounds in stamp duty alone. The couple finalized the deal for Edgcote House after their previous offer was rejected, demonstrating their resolve to secure one of Britain's most prestigious stately homes.

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Historic Significance and Film Location

Edgcote House is an 18th-century Georgian mansion set within 1,700 acres of parkland and farmland near Banbury. The estate holds considerable historical value, having been granted by King Henry VIII to Anne of Cleves as part of their divorce settlement. It gained modern cultural prominence as the filming location for Netherfield in the 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. The property features the exact snooker table and mahogany staircase used during the production starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle.

Equestrian Facilities and Racing Ambitions

Geri Horner will utilize the extensive grounds to pursue her passion for equestrianism. The estate includes two professional racing yards, gallops, paddocks, and schooling arenas. These facilities support the couple's ambition to develop a serious racing horse project on the land. The property was formerly the site of Edgcote Racecourse, which underwent refurbishment in 2018 to support competitive racing events.

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Property Specifications and Interior Features

The mansion encompasses 25,908 square feet of internal space. It contains eight main bedrooms, six reception rooms, and twelve attic rooms on the second floor. The first floor also features five bathrooms and several dressing rooms. Real estate agents have highlighted the open-well mahogany great stair hall as a central showpiece of the interior architecture.

Personal Significance and Future Plans

Geri Horner, known to fans as Ginger Spice, is described by friends as being deeply excited about her new role as a custodian of the historic building. She has long admired the property due to her appreciation for Jane Austen and the Pride and Prejudice adaptation. While the couple will make Edgcote House their primary residence, they still own Glebe House, a 9 million pound property in Marston St Lawrence. They may consider selling that Oxfordshire asset once they have fully settled into their new Northamptonshire home.