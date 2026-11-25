Geri and Christian Horner have acquired the historic Edgcote House in Northamptonshire for £52million, marking a major milestone in their luxurious lifestyle and retirement plans.

Geri Horner, formerly known globally as the Spice Girls icon Ginger Spice, and her husband Christian Horner, the boss of the Red Bull Racing Formula One team, have officially purchased Edgcote House in Northamptonshire. The couple acquired the historic stately home last week for a reported £52million, a property that features 1,700 acres of parkland and farmland near Banbury.

The £52million Estate Purchase Details

Edgcote House stands as one of Britain's most magnificent and expensive residential properties, offering extensive grounds suitable for Horner's well-documented passion for equestrian activities. The acquisition places the couple in the upper echelon of British property ownership, with sources confirming they view the estate as their 'dream forever home'. The purchase reflects the substantial financial standing of the pair, who possess a combined estimated wealth of £115million, allowing them to invest in a property that requires significant upkeep and management.

Also read Geri Horner and Christian Horner Purchase Edgcote House for 52 Million Pounds

Christian Horner and Red Bull Racing Leadership

Christian Horner, aged 53, serves as the Team Principal of Red Bull Racing, a position that has generated considerable wealth and public visibility over the years. His professional success provides the financial foundation for such a high-value real estate transaction in the Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire border region. The couple married in 2015 and have built a life that balances Horner's high-profile corporate role with a quieter, rural existence away from the spotlight of London and Monaco.

Geri Horner's Shift from Pop Star to Country Life

Geri Horner, aged 54, has undergone a radical transformation in her public persona, moving from the 'racy redhead' of the 1990s to a figure associated with wholesome, upper-crust country living. She now prefers the name 'Geraldine' and engages in activities such as baking, writing children's books, and attending royal events. Her current aesthetic is characterized by all-white clothing, a stark contrast to her energetic stage performances in the 1990s, including her dramatic entrance through inflatable legs at the 2000 BRIT Awards.

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Contrasting Public Image and Cultural References

Long-time fans of the Spice Girls recall Horner's earlier career, which included solo hits like 'It's Raining Men' and 'Bag It Up', delivered while she was part of the group alongside Mel C, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, and Mel B. Her current interests appear focused on high culture and intellectual pursuits. In a past interview with the Sunday Times, Horner identified her favorite painting as 'The Execution of Lady Jane Grey' by Paul Delaroche, dated 1833, and revealed she is currently reading works by Leo Tolstoy and has formed friendships with figures such as Professor Brian Cox.

Historical Rumors and Past Relationships

The narrative of Horner's life often intersects with controversies from her past, particularly regarding her time in the Spice Girls and her relationship with Mel B. Mel B alleged in 2019 on Piers Morgan's Life Stories that the two had a one-night stand during their band years, suggesting Horner's current 'posh' persona hides a wilder past. Horner's representatives subsequently denied these claims, calling them hurtful and untrue, while noting Horner's deep affection for her former bandmates.

Family Life and Previous Relationships

Horner's personal history includes previous relationships with Robbie Williams, Chris Evans, and filmmaker Sacha Gervasi. She shares a daughter, Bluebell, aged 20, with Gervasi and a son, Montague, aged nine, with Christian Horner. Before her fame as a pop star, Horner worked various jobs, including as a nightclub dancer in Mallorca and as a presenter on the Turkish version of 'Let's Make a Deal', experiences that predate her current status as a country house owner.