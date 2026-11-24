Geri Horner and Christian Horner have purchased the Grade-I listed Edgcote House in Northamptonshire for over £52 million, beating a rival bidder to secure the 1,700-acre estate.

Geri Horner and her husband Christian Horner have officially become the owners of Edgcote House, a historic stately home located in Northamptonshire. The couple secured the prestigious Grade-I listed property through a reported deal valued at more than £52 million. This acquisition places the former Spice Girl and the former Red Bull Racing chief executive among the elite owners of some of the United Kingdom's most significant heritage sites.

Details of the Edgcote House Acquisition

Edgcote House sits on an expansive 1,700-acre estate comprising parkland and farmland near Banbury. The property is increasingly referred to by locals and press as 'The Notswolds,' a play on words contrasting its location in Northamptonshire with the more fashionable Cotswolds region. Geri Horner, 54, was reportedly so determined to secure the keys to this regal residence that she and her husband gazumped another buyer. This rival party had previously offered £52 million for the estate, but the Horner family successfully outmaneuvered them to finalize their purchase.

Also read Geri Horner and Christian Horner Purchase Edgcote House for 52 Million Pounds

Historical Significance and Past Ownership

The residence is steeped in centuries of British history, having been originally built for a wealthy London merchant named Richard Chauncy in the mid 18th century. Throughout its long existence, the home has passed through the hands of several notable historical figures, including Thomas Cromwell and Anne of Cleves. More recently, the property was owned by entrepreneur David Allen, who acquired it in 2005 and resided there until his death two years ago. This timeline marks a significant transition in the estate's modern ownership, moving from a corporate figure to a prominent media personality and sports executive.

Geri Horner's Journey from Council House to Manor

For Geri Horner, the purchase of Edgcote House represents a dramatic evolution in her personal and professional life. The 54-year-old star grew up in a council house on Jubilee Road in north Watford. She was raised by her mother, Ana Maria, who is Spanish, and her father, Laurence. In 2014, Geri shared a nostalgic image of her childhood home on social media, captioning it with the words 'Where it all began.' This reflection highlights the stark contrast between her working-class origins and her current status as the owner of a sprawling country estate.

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Comparison with Other Celebrity Property Investments

The Horner acquisition places Geri in a company of other high-profile celebrities who have transformed their living situations through substantial property investments. For instance, singer Ed Sheeran owns a £3.7 million estate in Dennington, Suffolk, which he purchased in 2012. Sheeran has expanded this property, known affectionately as 'Sheeranville,' to include five neighboring properties to ensure privacy for his family. He also holds a £20 million mansion in Notting Hill and an £8.25 million office building in Soho, along with at least 22 other properties in London and a villa in Italy.

Damien Hirst's Expansive Real Estate Portfolio

Another notable example is artist Damien Hirst, who grew up in poverty in Leeds during his formative years. Hirst now owns a vast property empire valued at over £200 million. His most significant residential holding is Toddington Manor in Gloucestershire, a 300-room Gothic masterpiece set over 124 acres. Hirst purchased this property in 2005 for £3 million. Additionally, he owns a John Nash mansion overlooking Regent's Park in London, which he bought for £39.5 million in 2014. These examples illustrate a broader trend among A-listers to invest heavily in historic and expansive properties as they achieve financial success.