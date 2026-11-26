Geri and Christian Horner purchase the historic Edgcote House in Northamptonshire for £52 million, establishing a new base for their racing interests and family life.

British entertainer Geri Horner and Formula One executive Christian Horner have successfully acquired the historic Edgcote House in Northamptonshire. The couple completed the purchase for a reported £52 million, securing the sprawling estate after outbidding competing offers. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in their property portfolio, representing a substantial upgrade from their previous residence, Glebe House in Oxfordshire.

Historic Estate and Acquisition Details

Edgcote House is a magnificent stately home set within 1,704 acres of land. The purchase price of £52 million significantly exceeds the £9 million value of the Horners' former home. Christian Horner, the former Chief Executive Officer of Red Bull Racing, and Geri Horner, formerly known as Ginger Spice, are estimated to have a combined wealth of £115 million. The couple moved into the property last week and have described it to friends as their dream forever home. The estate has a rich cinematic history, having served as the fictional Netherfield for Mr. Bingley in the acclaimed 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride And Prejudice starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle.

Also read Geri Horner and Christian Horner Acquire Edgcote Estate

Racing Heritage and Professional Interests

The acquisition aligns closely with Christian Horner's professional interests in motorsport and Geri Horner's passion for equestrian activities. The property features a long-established racing heritage centered on the Edgcote racecourse, which underwent refurbishment in 2018. The estate includes two professional racing yards equipped with gallops, paddocks, and schooling arenas. These facilities support training centers and allow the couple to expand their racing horse project. Silverstone Circuit is located just 20 minutes away, providing convenient access for Christian Horner should he return to Formula One. He has previously stated that any return to the paddock would require a specific ownership stake in a team or a major executive role comparable to a position with Ferrari.

Proximity to Celebrity Neighbors and Amenities

Despite the vast scale of the estate, the location maintains close proximity to the Horners' established social circle. Victoria and David Beckham reside nearby in Chipping Norton, allowing the couples to socialize easily. They are known to frequent Soho Farmhouse, a popular country club in the area. Other notable residents in the surrounding vicinity include Jeremy Clarkson, Simon Cowell, and Amanda Holden. The region offers numerous lifestyle amenities, including independent fashion boutiques such as Nellie & Dove, House of Carlion, and Dressage. These shops cater to Geri Horner's refined and premium style. The area also boasts several high-quality dining options, including the Royal Oak and Nut Tree Inn, located on the borders of Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire, and Warwickshire.

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Daily Life and Local Lifestyle Options

Geri Horner has a long-standing association with yoga, having released workout videos with instructor Katy Appleton since the 1990s. The estate likely includes a dedicated workout studio, but local options in Banbury and nearby villages include Temple of Yoga, Barbara Sunchaser, and Ashtanga Yoga. Culinary interests are well-served by local farm shops such as Glebe Farm Shop Farthinghoe Ltd, Marley Farm Shop, and Dodds Manor. The Horners have already been spotted at local establishments, including The Griffin Inn. The landlady noted a delightful visit, recalling her childhood admiration for Geri Horner during the Spice Girls era. Geri Horner frequently shares her baking and cooking creations on social media, suggesting the expansive kitchen facilities will be put to extensive use.

Community Integration and Future Plans

The purchase of Edgcote House solidifies the Horners' presence in the Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire border region. The estate provides a secure and private environment for their family life while supporting Geri Horner's equestrian ambitions. Christian Horner's potential return to Formula One would be facilitated by the proximity to Silverstone and the professional racing facilities on-site. The couple is expected to integrate further into the local community, utilizing the numerous coffee spots and restaurants in neighboring villages. Popular local spots include The Mulberry Cafe, Crumbs, and Culworth Forge Coffee. The acquisition represents a strategic move that combines historical prestige with modern luxury and professional utility.