Geri Horner and Christian Horner secure the historic Edgcote House in Northamptonshire, beating a £52million bid to purchase the 18th-century Grade I-listed manor.

Geri Horner and her husband Christian Horner have officially purchased the historic Edgcote House, a prestigious 18th-century estate located in Northamptonshire. The couple finalized the acquisition last week, successfully securing the property after a competitive bidding war that saw them outmaneuver a £52million offer from an unnamed businesswoman.

Historic Edgcote House Purchase Details

The acquisition marks the end of a lengthy and emotionally charged pursuit for the former Ginger Spice and the former Red Bull Racing principal. Their initial bid of £45million in August was rejected in favor of the higher commercial offer, leaving the couple reportedly heartbroken at the time. However, they persisted in their negotiations and eventually succeeded in snapping up the keys to the magnificent stately home. The transaction involved significant financial stakes, with stamp duty alone estimated at £5.3million, underscoring the sheer scale of the property and the seriousness of their commitment to the purchase.

Also read Geri Horner and Christian Horner Purchase Edgcote House for 52 Million Pounds

Cultural Significance and Pride And Prejudice Connection

Edgcote House holds a unique place in cultural history, having served as the location for Netherfield in the beloved 1995 BBC television adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride And Prejudice. The estate featured prominently in the series, which starred Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, with the grand wooden staircase and the snooker table becoming iconic elements of the production. For Geri Horner, an acknowledged fan of Austen, the property represented a dream opportunity to inhabit a piece of television history. The connection to the drama adds a layer of showbiz glamour to the historic residence, blending centuries of aristocratic heritage with modern celebrity culture.

Christian Horner Red Bull Severance and Funding

Christian Horner, aged 53, utilized a substantial portion of his severance package from Red Bull to finance the acquisition of the estate. Horner left his role as the principal of Red Bull Racing following a texting scandal after two decades with the team, during which the organization secured eight drivers' championships and six constructors' titles. His departure came with a compensation package reported to be £80million, as disclosed in the small print of Red Bull Racing's latest financial accounts. This payout, categorized as compensation for loss of office, provided the necessary capital to invest in the Grade I-listed property, demonstrating his financial capacity to pursue such a high-value real estate project.

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Estate Features and Racing Horse Project

The 25,908 sq ft mansion offers extensive living space, including eight main bedrooms, several dressing rooms, and five bathrooms on the first floor. The second floor contains six reception rooms and twelve attic rooms, all set within 1,700 acres of parkland and farmland near Banbury. The estate is not merely a residential home but also a functional asset for the couple's equestrian ambitions. It includes two professional racing yards, gallops, paddocks, and schooling arenas, supporting a growing project focused on racing horses. The land previously featured Edgcote racecourse, which was refurbished in 2018, adding to the property's appeal for equestrian enthusiasts and trainers.

Future Custodianship and Historical Legacy

Sources indicate that Geri and Christian Horner view themselves as custodians of a building with profound historical significance rather than just owners. The estate's history dates back to Henry VIII, who gifted the property to Anne of Cleves as part of their divorce settlement. The couple has expressed a deep respect for this legacy, intending to preserve the manor for future generations. While they continue to own their previous residence, Glebe House, a £9million property in Marston St Lawrence, Oxfordshire, they may consider selling it once they fully settle into Edgcote House. The acquisition solidifies their status as stewards of British heritage, combining personal passion with public historical preservation.