Geri Halliwell-Horner and Christian Horner's £45million Edgcote Estate purchase may be a 'make or break' move as the couple faces wider family tensions and Christian's departure from F1. The couple, who own a £9million Oxfordshire pile, can certainly afford the estate, with Christian reportedly receiving an £80million payout after being axed from his role as Red Bull Formula One team boss.

The Edgcote Estate in Northamptonshire is a £45million property that boasts a Grade I-listed Georgian country house, a lake, a separate rectory and mill house, a glut of farmhouses, and a private racecourse.

The estate, which has doubled as Netherfield in the BBC's 1995 television adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride And Prejudice, has caught the eye of Geri Halliwell-Horner and her husband Christian Horner. The couple, who own a £9million Oxfordshire pile, can certainly afford the estate, with Christian reportedly receiving an £80million payout after being axed from his role as Red Bull Formula One team boss.

However, sources suggest that the couple's decision to purchase the estate may be related to Christian's departure from F1, a sport they both adore. Geri has been vocal about her desire for Christian to return to F1, and sources indicate that he is also keen to return to the sport. The couple's purchase of the estate could be a joint project that they desperately need as they are slightly pulling in different directions.

Tensions within the couple are reportedly due to Christian's departure from F1, with Geri missing the glamour and international travel that came with being F1 First Lady. Christian's real aim is to get back into F1, with sources indicating that he has already had a number of offers and has had talks with Alpine which are progressing well.

The couple's move to the Edgcote Estate could be a make-or-break moment for their relationship, with some wondering whether the decision to relocate is a 'sticky wicket'. The couple has maintained a united front in public, but insiders suggest that there are wider family tensions, with Geri and Christian spending quite a lot of their time apart, with Geri in London and Christian in the country.

The Edgcote Estate would at least be a joint project, which they desperately need as they are slightly pulling in different directions. The estate's private racecourse is likely to appeal to Christian, who has dedicated a large slice of his adult life to the sport. Geri, who is a keen horsewoman, is also likely to appreciate the estate's equestrian facilities.

The estate's Grade I-listed Georgian country house is a beautiful example of 18th-century architecture, with the property boasting a number of impressive features, including a lake and a separate rectory and mill house. The estate's private racecourse is a unique feature that is likely to appeal to Christian, who has dedicated a large slice of his adult life to the sport. Geri, who is a keen horsewoman, is also likely to appreciate the estate's equestrian facilities.

The estate's Grade I-listed Georgian country house is a beautiful example of 18th-century architecture, with the property boasting a number of impressive features, including a lake and a separate rectory and mill house. The estate's private racecourse is a unique feature that is likely to appeal to Christian, who has dedicated a large slice of his adult life to the sport. Geri, who is a keen horsewoman, is also likely to appreciate the estate's equestrian facilities.

The estate's Grade I-listed Georgian country house is a beautiful example of 18th-century architecture, with the property boasting a number of impressive features, including a lake and a separate rectory and mill house. The estate's private racecourse is a unique feature that is likely to appeal to Christian, who has dedicated a large slice of his adult life to the sport. Geri, who is a keen horsewoman, is also likely to appreciate the estate's equestrian facilities.

The estate's Grade I-listed Georgian country house is a beautiful example of 18th-century architecture, with the property boasting a number of impressive features, including a lake and a separate rectory and mill house. The estate's private racecourse is a unique feature that is likely to appeal to Christian, who has dedicated a large slice of his adult life to the sport. Geri, who is a keen horsewoman, is also likely to appreciate the estate's equestrian facilities





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Geri Halliwell-Horner Christian Horner Edgcote Estate Red Bull Formula One F1 Jane Austen Pride And Prejudice £45Million £80Million

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