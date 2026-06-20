Geri Halliwell-Horner and Christian Horner Eye £45M Estate Amid F1 Career Upheaval

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner and ex-Formula One team principal Christian Horner are reportedly interested in purchasing the £45 million Edgcote Estate in Northamptonshire. This potential move follows Horner's high-profile departure from Red Bull Racing and a reported £80 million payout, which has put their marriage under strain. The Georgian mansion, featuring a private racecourse and Austen heritage, could serve as a joint project and a strategic base for Horner's ambition to return to F1.

The Edgcote Estate in Northamptonshire is currently on the market for £45 million, marking its first sale in a century. This Grade I-listed Georgian country house, constructed in the mid-18th century, spans an impressive 1,704 acres and includes features such as a private lake, a rectory, a mill house, numerous farmhouses, and its own racetrack.

The property also carries a touch of celebrity关联 from having been featured as Netherfield Park in the BBC's beloved 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Recent reports suggest that former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner and her husband Christian Horner, the former Red Bull Formula One team principal, are highly interested in acquiring the estate. Halliwell-Horner, an avid Austen enthusiast, reportedly toured the property last month.

The couple already own a substantial property in Oxfordshire, but Edgcote would represent a significant upgrade. Their interest comes in the wake of Horner's controversial departure from Red Bull Racing in July 2024 following allegations of inappropriate behavior, for which he received an estimated £80 million settlement but was ultimately cleared of wrongdoing by the team's parent company.

This scandal has reportedly placed strain on their marriage, with sources indicating that while they maintain a united public front, they spend considerable time apart-Halliwell-Horner in London and Horner in the country. The potential purchase of Edgcote is seen as a possible 'joint project' to help reunite them. Central to the couple's personal and public frustration is the abrupt end of Horner's F1 career, a world both deeply cherish.

Halliwell-Horner, a lifelong motorsport fan who first met Horner at the Monaco Grand Prix, reportedly misses the glamour and global travel associated with being a 'F1 WAG'. Her desire for her husband to return to the sport is said to be intense. Horner himself is equally determined to resume his career in Formula One, having reportedly fielded offers from teams like McLaren and holding ongoing discussions with Alpine.

The move to Edgcote could thus be both a fresh start and a strategic base for a potential F1 comeback, blending his love for horses and racing with his unyielding ambition to return to the pinnacle of motorsport





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