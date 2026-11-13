Gerard Depardieu Withdraws Appeal in Sexual Assault Case

French actor Gerard Depardieu ends his legal battle over 2021 set allegations, making the suspended sentence final. The ruling confirms his sex offender status.

French cinema legend Gerard Depardieu is preparing to formally withdraw his legal appeal regarding a conviction for sexually assaulting two women on a film set. A source familiar with the matter confirmed this development to AFP on Friday, just ahead of a scheduled hearing next Monday in Paris, France. This strategic move effectively finalizes the original ruling handed down by a lower court last year.

Finalization of the 2021 Conviction

The withdrawal of the appeal ensures that the original judgment stands as the final legal determination in this specific case. The lower court previously issued an 18-month suspended sentence for Gerard Depardieu and mandated that he register as a sex offender. This marks a definitive end to the legal proceedings concerning the incidents that occurred during the 2021 production of the movie Les Volets Verts, also known as The Green Shutters.

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The conviction includes an additional penalty related to secondary victimization. This specific sanction stems from the conduct of Gerard Depardieu's defense team, which reportedly subjected the two accusers to further distress during the initial trial process. By accepting the lower court's decision without further contest, the 77-year-old actor allows these penalties to take full legal effect immediately.

Context of the Film Set Allegations

The legal case centered on allegations of sexual assault that occurred while Gerard Depardieu was working on the film directed by Jean Becker. The production took place in 2021, and the accusations have since become a prominent feature of France's broader societal response to the #MeToo movement. Gerard Depardieu, who has starred in over 200 films and television series, has consistently denied these allegations throughout the legal process.

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The timing of the finalization is notable given the recent announcement that Gerard Depardieu was indicted in a separate case. This second legal matter involves a rape complaint filed by actress Charlotte Arnould, who is 30 years old. While the current appeal withdrawal concludes the Jean Becker case, it does not resolve the separate accusations brought forth by Ms. Arnould.

Upcoming Decision on Separate Charges

Gerard Depardieu has appealed against his referral to the criminal court regarding the Charlotte Arnould complaint. A judicial decision regarding this separate referral is expected on November 26. This upcoming date will determine whether the case proceeds to a full criminal trial for the additional allegations. The actor maintains his denial of guilt in all matters, but the finalization of the first case removes his legal avenue to challenge that specific conviction.

Cultural Impact and Career Legacy

The verdict in the first case was delivered on the opening day of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, a significant moment for France's most prestigious cinema showcase. This event holds special historical weight for Gerard Depardieu, as he won the Best Actor award at the same festival in 1990 for his role in Cyrano de Bergerac. The conviction represents a stark contrast to the golden era of his career, when he dominated French cinema for half a century.

The legal outcome signifies a spectacular fall from grace for one of the world's most recognizable actors. The mandatory registration as a sex offender and the suspended sentence have permanently altered his professional standing in the industry. The finality of this ruling removes the uncertainty of the appeals process, allowing the industry and public to view the matter as legally closed in this instance.