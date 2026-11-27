The Paris Court of Appeal upholds rape charges against Gérard Depardieu for the alleged August 2018 assault of actress Charlotte Arnould, scheduling a new trial date.

The Paris Court of Appeal confirmed on Thursday that French actor Gérard Depardieu will face trial for the alleged rape of actress Charlotte Arnould. This judicial decision marks a significant legal development in a case stemming from events that occurred over six years ago at Depardieu's residence in Paris. The court's ruling specifically validates the charges related to one of the two incidents initially reported by Arnould.

Court Validates Charges for August 2018 Incident

Gérard Depardieu faces specific legal proceedings regarding allegations made by Charlotte Arnould, who is thirty years old and works as both an actress and a dancer. Arnould initially filed a complaint with French police authorities shortly after the alleged events took place in August 2018, when she was twenty-two years old and reportedly suffering from anorexia. The Paris Court of Appeal examined the evidence and legal arguments presented by both sides before issuing its verdict on the admissibility of these claims.

Also read French Court Rejects Depardieu Appeal in Rape Case

The judicial body decided to uphold the trial on rape and sexual assault charges against Gérard Depardieu exclusively for the first alleged incident. This specific incident is stated by Charlotte Arnould to have occurred on August 7, 2018, at the actor's home in Paris. The court's decision to proceed with this charge demonstrates that the judicial authorities found sufficient grounds to believe that a criminal trial is necessary to determine the truth of these specific allegations.

Judicial Dismissal of Second Assault Allegation

While the court moved forward with the first allegation, it made a distinct legal separation regarding the second complaint brought forth by Charlotte Arnould. An unnamed judicial source detailed to the news agency AFP that the court dismissed the allegations related to the second, August 13, 2018, assault accusations. This dismissal indicates that the evidence or legal basis for the second incident did not meet the threshold required to proceed to a full trial at this stage.

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The decision to sever the two incidents means that Gérard Depardieu's upcoming legal defense will focus solely on the events of August 7, 2018. This procedural distinction is critical for understanding the scope of the trial, as it limits the jury or judges to examining only the specific timeframe and circumstances of the first alleged assault. The dismissal of the second charge does not necessarily imply a ruling on the validity of Arnould's broader claims, but rather a legal determination on prosecutable evidence for that specific date.

Potential Sentencing and Legal Appeal Options

Gérard Depardieu, a septuagenarian actor with decades of prominence in French and international cinema, could potentially face up to twenty years in prison if convicted. The gravity of the potential sentence underscores the severity with which French courts treat allegations of rape and sexual assault. At the time of the announcement, Parisian courts had not yet established a specific date for the new trial against Gérard Depardieu, leaving the timeline for the proceedings open.

International outlets have pointed out that Gérard Depardieu may still appeal this case before a higher court, specifically the Court of Cassation. His lawyer, Delphine Meillet, stated that she disputes the new ruling against her client. However, she did not specify whether she intends to challenge the ruling before France's civil and criminal court, the Court of Cassation. Legal experts explained to Reuters that an appeal before the Court of Cassation would face major hurdles.

The high bar for success in such an appeal is due to the specific function of the Court of Cassation. This highest judicial body only weighs whether the law was applied correctly by lower courts and does not retry cases or re-examine evidence. Therefore, a successful appeal would require proving a fundamental legal error in the Court of Appeal's decision rather than disputing the factual interpretation of the events alleged by Charlotte Arnould.

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Context of Prior Conviction and Industry Impact

This ongoing trial follows a separate sexual assault conviction that resulted in an eighteen-month suspended prison sentence for Gérard Depardieu. In that earlier case, he was also ordered to pay roughly $32,350 in fines and was included in France's national sex offender database. He was convicted in May 2025 for sexually assaulting two women in 2021 during the filming of the movie Les Volets Verts, also known as The Green Shutters.

The actor had initially appealed that previous conviction but withdrew the appeal earlier this month, a move that finalized his conviction. In a statement released at that time, Gérard Depardieu acknowledged the shift in cultural and professional landscapes. He wrote that he had long hidden behind provocation and crude humor, believing his words and actions had no consequences. He acknowledged that his actions, coming from someone who held significant power, did have serious consequences.

Gérard Depardieu stated that he has come to understand that he belonged to a world that no longer exists, leading to his decision to withdraw his appeal. The current case involving Charlotte Arnould has been described by media observers as a post-MeToo test for the French film industry. This characterization highlights the ongoing scrutiny of power dynamics and accountability within the entertainment sector, particularly regarding allegations against high-profile figures from previous decades.

The confirmation of the trial against Gérard Depardieu keeps the French legal system actively engaged in addressing historical allegations of sexual violence. As the court prepares for the new proceedings, the focus remains on the specific events of August 7, 2018, as alleged by Charlotte Arnould. The outcome of this trial will have significant implications for the actor's legacy and further clarifies the application of sexual assault laws in cases involving prominent cultural figures.