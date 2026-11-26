Gérard Depardieu ordered to stand trial on rape charges
French actor Gérard Depardieu has been ordered to stand trial on charges of raping and sexually assaulting a young actress at his Paris home in 2018.
Gérard Depardieu, for decades one of France’s most celebrated actors, has been ordered to stand trial on charges of raping and sexually assaulting a young actress, authorities said Thursday — less than two weeks after the cinema star abandoned his appeal of a sexual assault conviction in a separate case.
Eight years later, the Paris Court of Appeal ruled that the actor should face trial over allegations of rape and sexual assault on Aug. 7, 2018, while dismissing allegations relating to a second incident six days later. Depardieu, 77, has denied the rape allegations. His lawyer, Delphine Meillet, said that he disputes Thursday’s ruling, without specifying whether he would challenge it before France’s highest court for civil and criminal cases.
The case has become one of the most prominent in France’s reckoning with sexual violence, as the #MeToo movement has faced resistance in the country, particularly in the arts. With his hulking frame, crooked nose and commanding screen presence, Depardieu dominated French cinema for half a century. He became one of the country’s most recognizable cultural exports, earning an Oscar nomination for “Cyrano de Bergerac” and a Golden Globe for “Green Card.
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