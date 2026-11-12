Gérard Depardieu Faces New Sexual Assault Allegations in Turf Video

New footage shows Gérard Depardieu allegedly assaulting a 22-year-old extra on the set of Turf. This development coincides with his upcoming appeal against a prior conviction.

Unseen video footage has surfaced showing the 77-year-old French actor Gérard Depardieu allegedly sexually assaulting a 22-year-old extra named Olivia on the set of the 2013 horse-racing comedy Turf. The clip, obtained and published by the Paris investigative news outlet Mediapart and Le Media, captures Depardieu repeatedly touching the private areas of the young woman during filming.

Video Evidence Shows Physical Assault

Olivia, whose full name has not been publicly disclosed, recalled that Depardieu placed both hands on her buttocks for an extended period. He subsequently reached into her cleavage, touching her chest several times before repeating the actions from behind. She stated that she attempted to remove his hands by every means possible, but he resumed the behavior despite her resistance.

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The 22-year-old extra noted that her panties were no longer sufficient to protect her during the incident. The fondling described was not part of the script for the film. The scene was shot on November 2, 2011, at the Auteuil racecourse on the outskirts of Paris, involving approximately 150 extras. The low camera angle made the inappropriate contact visible in the final footage.

Director Confronted Depardieu After Complaint

Fabien Onteniente, the 68-year-old director of Turf, confirmed that Olivia approached him in tears immediately after the incident. Onteniente recalled telling Depardieu to stop immediately, stating, 'I told him Don't you ever do that again. It's over.' He questioned the actor about the visibility of his actions through the camera lens and warned him to behave himself.

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According to Onteniente, Depardieu appeared sheepish and acted like a child who had done something wrong. Despite multiple witnesses confirming Olivia's account, no formal legal action was taken at the time. Chez Wam and Pathé, the production companies for Turf, declined to comment on the allegations when contacted by journalists.

Legal Challenges and Previous Convictions

This new evidence challenges Depardieu's defense that he has never touched a woman without consent. The actor has faced accusations of sexual violence from 22 women since 2018. He was previously convicted of assault against two women, Sarah and Amélie, on the set of the film The Green Shutters in 2021.

Depardieu received an 18-month suspended prison sentence and a fine equivalent to £25,000. He was also placed on France's sex offenders register. His lawyer, Jeremy Assous, is appealing the verdict, arguing that the conviction was influenced by the MeToo movement. Assous stated that accused individuals are automatically convicted in the court of public opinion.

Upcoming Trial and Political Backlash

Depardieu is scheduled to appeal his conviction and suspended sentence at a new trial in Paris next week. The current punishment remains frozen until the appeal process concludes. Additionally, he is set to stand trial for allegedly raping French actress Charlotte Arnould, which prompted the initial wave of reports from other women.

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Political figures have also weighed in on the controversy. French President Emmanuel Macron previously sparked public fury by defending Depardieu. During a TV chat show appearance, Macron expressed his detestation of the actor being subjected to what he described as a manhunt, a stance that drew significant criticism from the public.