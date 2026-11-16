Gérard Depardieu Drops Appeal in Sexual Assault Conviction

French actor Gérard Depardieu withdraws his appeal against an 18-month suspended sentence for sexual assault, issuing a formal apology and accepting the court's final verdict.

Famous French actor Gérard Depardieu formally announced on Monday that he is withdrawing his legal appeal against a recent conviction for sexually assaulting two women. The veteran star confirmed he will accept the 18-month suspended prison sentence imposed by the court.

Depardieu Accepts Court Sentencing Terms

Gérard Depardieu issued a written statement confirming that he hears the court's decision and accepts the penalties associated with the conviction. His appeal trial was scheduled to open in Paris on the same day he announced the withdrawal, but he chose to end the legal battle immediately. This decision brings a close to the specific charges related to the incidents that occurred during the production of a film in 2021.

Also read Gérard Depardieu Drops Appeal in Sexual Assault Case, Accepts 2025 Conviction

Details of the May 2025 Conviction

Gérard Depardieu was originally convicted in May 2025 of groping a 54-year-old set decorator and a 34-year-old assistant. The incidents took place during the filming of the movie Les Volets Verts, which translates to The Green Shutters, in the year 2021. The case was widely viewed as a significant post-MeToo test for the French film industry regarding accountability and professional boundaries.

The court ordered the 77-year-old actor to pay a total of 29,040 euros, which is approximately 32,350 dollars, in fines to the two accusers. In addition to the financial penalties, the court mandated that his name be entered into the national sex offender database. This ruling underscores the legal consequences faced by even the most prominent figures in the entertainment sector.

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Depardieu's Apology and Reflection on Power

In his statement, Gérard Depardieu acknowledged that he had previously hidden behind provocation and crude humor on film sets. He admitted that he believed his words and actions had no consequences, but he now recognizes they did, particularly given the power he once held. He stated that he has come to understand he belonged to a world that no longer exists, prompting his decision to stop fighting the verdict.

Gérard Depardieu admitted to using vulgar and sexual language on the set and grabbing the set dresser's hips during an argument. However, he maintained that his behavior was not intended to be sexual in nature. Despite this denial regarding intent, the court found him guilty, and his acceptance of the sentence marks a significant shift in his public stance.

Upcoming Legal Proceedings and Career Context

While this appeal is being dropped, Gérard Depardieu faces other legal challenges, including a 2018 rape accusation by actor Charlotte Arnould. An investigating judge requested in August 2025 that this separate case go to trial, and a Paris appeals court is scheduled to decide next week whether it will proceed. This ongoing legal scrutiny has renewed attention on his behavior toward women in recent years.

For more than half a century, Gérard Depardieu has been a towering figure in French cinema, known for his commanding physical presence and versatility. His recent legal troubles have contrasted sharply with his decades-long career. The resolution of the sexual assault conviction may influence his future roles and public standing in the industry.