Gérard Depardieu Drops Appeal in Sexual Assault Case, Accepts 2025 Conviction

Gérard Depardieu has withdrawn his appeal against an 18-month suspended sentence for sexually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021. In a statement, the French actor accepted responsibility and apologized to those who suffered.

Gérard Depardieu has withdrawn his appeal against his conviction for sexual assault and accepted an 18-month suspended prison sentence, French newspaper Le Monde reported. The 77-year-old actor announced his decision on Monday, Nov. 16, in a statement titled I Hear (J'entends), striking a different tone from his previously aggressive legal defense during the trial.

Depardieu Convicted And Sentenced

The conviction, handed down on May 13, 2025, related to the sexual assault of two women during the filming of Les Volets verts, directed by Jean Becker, in 2021. The Paris criminal court also imposed a two-year ban on holding elected office and ordered his registration in France's national database of sexual and violent offenders, in line with prosecutors' recommendations. Depardieu said in his statement that justice had spoken and he had been found guilty.

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He accepted this and took full responsibility for the conviction, offering deep and sincere apologies to all those who may have suffered as a result. In the statement, he said he had often used vulgar, sexually suggestive humor on set and now realized there is a line between cheekiness and offence.

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He added that on set, he hid behind provocation and lewdness for a long time, acknowledging that his words and some of his actions were not without consequence, particularly given his position of power. He also said he had never intended to hurt the women he encountered but acknowledged that intention does not change the hurt. Depardieu said he chose to pull his appeal because he had come to realize that he belonged to a world that no longer exists.

The statement marked a notable shift from his previous legal posture during the trial. The judge in the case said he appeared not to have grasped the traumatic impact of his behavior. Depardieu is a towering figure in French cinema, starring in more than 200 films over five decades. His credits include Green Card, The Last Metro and Cyrano de Bergerac.

New Rape Trial Pending

The case has triggered a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement in France. Separately, Depardieu still faces a legal case stemming from rape allegations made by French actress Charlotte Arnould over alleged incidents in 2018. In September 2025, an investigating judge ordered the actor to stand trial on rape charges, but Depardieu appealed that decision. A Paris appeals court is expected to rule on Nov. 26 on whether the case will proceed to trial.

Depardieu has consistently denied the allegations. The actor's decision to drop his appeal makes his 18-month suspended prison sentence final. Beyond the suspended sentence, the court's additional penalties remain in effect, including the two-year ban on holding elected office and his registration in France's national sex offender database.