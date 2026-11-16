Gérard Depardieu Drops Appeal and Apologizes for Sexual Assault Conviction

Gérard Depardieu withdraws his appeal of an 18-month suspended sentence for sexually assaulting two women on a film set, issuing a public apology for his past behavior.

French actor Gérard Depardieu has formally withdrawn his appeal against a conviction for sexually assaulting two women on a film set, accepting an 18-month suspended prison sentence. The 77-year-old actor issued a written statement on Monday announcing his decision as his appeal trial was scheduled to begin in Paris. Depardieu acknowledged that he was found guilty and stated that he hears and accepts the sentence, marking a significant shift from his previous stance of denial.

Depardieu Apologizes for Film Set Behavior

In a detailed written statement, Gérard Depardieu expressed deep and sincere apologies to those who may have suffered from his actions. He admitted that for years he had hidden behind provocation and crude humor on film sets, believing his words and actions carried no consequences. Depardieu reflected that he belonged to a world that no longer exists, acknowledging the power dynamic that allowed his behavior to persist for so long. He stated that he has come to understand the impact of his actions, particularly coming from someone who held significant influence in the industry.

Also read Gérard Depardieu Drops Appeal in Sexual Assault Case, Accepts 2025 Conviction

The conviction stems from incidents that occurred during the filming of the movie "Les Volets Verts" in 2021. In May 2025, a court found Depardieu guilty of groping a 54-year-old set decorator and a 34-year-old assistant. The case was widely viewed as a post-MeToo test for the French film industry, highlighting the ongoing struggle to address sexual harassment and assault in professional environments. The court ordered Depardieu to pay both accusers a total of 29,040 euros, which equates to approximately $32,350, in fines.

New Evidence Reveals Alleged Assault on Extra

Compounding the legal troubles, previously unseen footage emerged earlier this week showing Depardieu allegedly sexually assaulting another young woman on a different film set. The clip depicts the 77-year-old actor repeatedly touching the private parts of a 22-year-old extra identified only by her first name, Olivia. The footage was recorded on the set of "Turf," a horse-racing comedy starring Depardieu that was released in 2013, and has been tracked down by the Paris investigative news outlet Mediapart.

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Olivia recounted to Mediapart that Depardieu put his hand on her buttocks for a long time, then placed his hand into her cleavage and touched her chest several times before starting again from behind. She stated that she tried every means possible to remove his hand, but he would resume his actions. The scene was directed by Fabien Onteniente and filmed on November 2, 2011, at the Auteuil racecourse on the outskirts of Paris, involving 150 extras. Multiple witnesses confirmed Olivia's account, yet no action was taken at the time except for Onteniente speaking to Depardieu at the end of the day.

Legal Precedent and Future Proceedings

The court has ordered that Gérard Depardieu's name be listed in the national sex offender database, a significant legal consequence for the prominent figure in French cinema. Director Fabien Onteniente told Mediapart that Olivia came to him in tears, prompting him to speak with Depardieu, who appeared sheepish and acted like a child who had done something wrong. The production companies Chez Wam and Pathé declined to comment on the newly surfaced allegations.

Depardieu is expected to face additional legal proceedings in the near future. In 2018, actress Charlotte Arnould accused him of raping her at his home. An investigating judge requested in August 2025 that the case go to trial, and a Paris appeals court is scheduled to decide next week whether the proceedings will proceed. Arnould's decision to go public led to numerous other women reporting Depardieu for alleged crimes, which could also end up in court. For over a half-century, Depardieu was a towering figure in French cinema, known for his commanding physical presence and versatility, but his recent years have been marred by renewed scrutiny and allegations.