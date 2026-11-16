Gérard Depardieu drops appeal against sexual assault conviction

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“The justice system has spoken. I have been found guilty. I hear it. I accept this and take full responsibility for the conviction,” Depardieu said in a statement released Monday to the French press , before his appeal trial was set to start.

Also read Gérard Depardieu Drops Appeal in Sexual Assault Case, Accepts 2025 Conviction

“For a long time on film sets, I hid behind provocation and crude, suggestive humor. I believed my comments and actions to be without consequence. They were not, given they were coming from a powerful person such as myself at the time. ” The actor added that he “never intended” to hurt the women who came forward, but now understands that intention doesn’t change the harm caused.

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, Depardieu, having admitted guilt, also said in his statement, “I therefore offer my deep and sincere apologies to those who may have suffered. ” Depardieu, who appeared in more than 200 films, was considered one of the most well-regarded and acclaimed actors in French cinema. In May 2025, he was convicted of sexually assaulting two women on the set of the film, a set dresser and an assistant director.

Depardieu received an 18-month suspended prison sentence, and a judge ordered that his name be added to the sex offender register in France. His conviction was considered a landmark case for France’s #MeToo movement. He also faces. Actor Charlotte Arnould also accused Depardieu of raping her twice in his Paris home when she visited him for acting advice in 2018. Depardieu denied the allegations and is appealing. He still