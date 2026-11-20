French prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into Gérard Depardieu and Michel Houellebecq following allegations of gang rape and sexual assault during the filming of Thalasso in Cabourg. The enquiry follows a complaint filed by actress Alexandra regarding events in December 2018 at the Thalazur spa complex.

French prosecutors have officially confirmed that a criminal inquiry is underway regarding allegations of gang rape and sexual assault involving high-profile figures in the French entertainment industry. The investigation centers on film star Gérard Depardieu and bestselling novelist Michel Houellebecq, who are accused of participating in a sexual assault that was filmed during the production of the comedy movie Thalasso. Director Guillaume Nicloux is also a person of interest in this matter, facing charges related to recording sexual imagery that violates privacy.

Investigation Into December 2018 Cabourg Incident

The alleged offences reportedly occurred on December 11, 2018, at the Thalazur hotel and spa complex in the Normandy seaside resort of Cabourg. Gérard Depardieu, who is 77 years old at the time of this report, is accused of group rape and sexual assault. Michel Houellebecq, aged 70, is suspected of sexual assault and complicity to group rape. The investigative news site Mediapart has published full details of the complaint, including legal documents that have been reviewed by the publication, bringing widespread media attention to the case across France.

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Director Accused of Recording Private Sexual Acts

Guillaume Nicloux, the 60-year-old director of Thalasso, which is sometimes titled Just Great, faces accusations identical to those against Houellebecq. In addition to the sexual assault charges, Nicloux is accused of recording sexual imagery that violates the privacy of others. The complaint states that the incident was filmed by a leading director, drawing comparisons to the controversial 1972 film Last Tango in Paris. Mediapart notes that the alleged crimes evoked that classic film, in which actor Marlon Brando and then 19-year-old actress Maria Schneider were involved in a scene depicting a simulated anal rape. That film contained an unscripted scene where Brando's character withheld key details, such as using butter as a lubricant, to provoke a genuine reaction of shock and humiliation from Schneider.

Whistleblower Actress Provides Detailed Testimony

The central whistleblower is an actress referred to as Alexandra, who is of Eastern European origin and was 32 years old during the 2018 filming. She is now 40 years old and filed a formal criminal complaint six-and-a-half years after the events in question. Alexandra stated that she was offered three contracts worth €45,000, which amounts to approximately £38,000, as compensation for the alleged sexual violence. Her legal team provided numerous documents, contracts, text messages, and emails to support the claim. She explained that she initially refused roles as a prostitute to avoid perpetuating stereotypes but accepted the Thalasso role because she admired Depardieu and Nicloux.

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Contradictory Accounts of Consent and Intoxication

According to Alexandra's testimony, she was paid the equivalent of just £385 for the scene, which included a £42 nudity bonus. She claimed that production witnesses confirmed the two actors and another woman, a well-known porn actress, were heavily intoxicated before the scene began. Alexandra described a state of stress and fear, noting that she had to drink glasses of Calvados for at least four takes and ended up vomiting on the balcony. She alleges that Depardieu penetrated her by force with his fingers while Houellebecq pinned her down. Furthermore, she claims Houellebecq forced her to perform oral sex while two cameras filmed her face and crotch separately.

Legal Responses and Ongoing Judicial Process

All three men involved in the case deny any wrongdoing. Lawyers for Gérard Depardieu and Michel Houellebecq declined to comment when approached for this report. Guillaume Nicloux has insisted that he observed no coercion in the sex footage, stating that the acts were between consenting adults. He also noted that the footage in question was later destroyed. Alexandra admitted to Mediapart that the script for Thalasso only described the actors kissing and groping the women, who flirted playfully and danced naked, with no mention of penetrative sex. The second actress involved in the scene confirmed that there was absolutely no mention of sex or sexual acts in the script, guaranteeing this point to the investigative outlet.