Gérard Depardieu accused of yet another sexual assault on film set

Sign up for The A.V. According to the complaint filed by the actress , she arrived on set to find that the two leads were intoxicated, as was another woman appearing in a scene where Depardieu and author Houellebecq, playing fictionalized versions of themselves, were to “kiss” and “grope” the two women.

The actor was shocked when she alleges both men held her down and performed unagreed-upon “sexual acts” while she was helpless, with director Nicloux rolling cameras the entire time. As the actor states in her complaint to police, she confronted the director after the ordeal, with Nicloux apologizing for not noticing her distress and eventually offering her a different role in the film as well as several future parts.

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The actor declined and, at her request, the footage of the scene in question was later destroyed by‘s production team. According to the actor, she was afraid that the footage would appear on the internet, telling police, “The only thing that mattered to me was my dignity. I didn’t want money or a role, I just wanted it erased from my life.

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” According to the actor, Depardieu approached her to ask that she not report the incident, noting that “he already had a complaint filed against him. ”story, this is just the latest sexual assault complaint against Depardieu in the wake of France’s #MeToo movement. The actor is currently facing. Depardieu received a suspended 18-month sentence for his 2025 conviction and was required to register in France as a sex offender.

Houellebecq, meanwhile, is currently under indictment for “complicity in incitement to discrimination, hatred or violence” for anti-Muslim comments he made to a French right-wing magazine