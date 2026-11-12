Gérard Depardieu Accused of Sexual Assault on 2011 Film Set in New Video

Unseen footage from 2011 shows Gérard Depardieu allegedly assaulting an extra on the Turf film set, contradicting his claims of consent amid ongoing legal battles and multiple accusers.

Disgraced French actor Gérard Depardieu faces renewed scrutiny following the emergence of previously unseen video footage allegedly depicting him sexually assaulting a young woman on a movie set. The clip, obtained by the Paris investigative news outlet Mediapart, captures the 77-year-old actor inappropriately touching the private parts of a 22-year-old extra identified only by her first name, Olivia. This revelation surfaces at a critical juncture, as Depardieu prepares to appeal a recent conviction for assault and awaits trial on rape charges.

Details of the Alleged Assault on Turf Set

The disturbing footage was shot on November 2, 2011, at the Auteuil racecourse on the outskirts of Paris during the production of Turf, a horse-racing comedy film directed by Fabien Onteniente. Olivia, who was working as an extra alongside approximately 150 other background performers, recounted to Mediapart that Depardieu placed both hands on her buttocks for an extended period before moving to touch her chest and cleavage multiple times. She stated that she attempted repeatedly to remove his hand, but he continued the assault from behind, rendering her underwear ineffective for protection. This physical contact was not part of the script for the film, which was released in 2013, and was captured by cameras positioned at a low angle that made the actions clearly visible to the crew.

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Director's Response and Witness Accounts

Fabien Onteniente, the director of Turf, confirmed that Olivia approached him in tears shortly after the incident occurred. The 68-year-old filmmaker described confronting Depardieu later that day with a stern reprimand, telling the actor not to behave in such a manner again and warning him about the visible nature of his actions on camera. Onteniente reported that Depardieu appeared sheepish and acted like a child who had done something wrong during this confrontation. Multiple witnesses have since come forward to corroborate Olivia's account of the events, although no immediate disciplinary action was taken on set other than the verbal warning from the director.

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Ongoing Legal Battles and Previous Convictions

This new evidence challenges Depardieu's longstanding defense that he has never touched a woman without her consent. The actor has been accused of sexual violence by 22 women since 2018 and has faced significant legal consequences, including an 18-month suspended prison sentence and a fine of approximately £25,000 for assaulting two women on the set of The Green Shutters in 2021. He was also placed on France's sex offenders register for those crimes. His lawyer, Jeremy Assous, stated that Depardieu is appealing the verdict, arguing that the MeToo movement has led to automatic conviction without due process. The punishment remains frozen pending the outcome of the new trial scheduled to begin in Paris next week.

Future Trials and Industry Implications

Depardieu is also slated to stand trial for allegedly raping French actress Charlotte Arnould, who was 29 at the time of the incident. Arnould's decision to go public with her accusation triggered a wave of reports from other women, expanding the scope of the legal cases against the actor. While production companies Chez Wam and Pathé declined to comment on the new video release, the footage adds a significant layer of complexity to his legal defense. In 2021, French President Emmanuel Macron had previously drawn criticism for defending Depardieu against what he described as a media manhunt, but this video evidence provides tangible documentation of alleged misconduct on a professional film set.