Explains the actor's diverse filmography and the success of Greenland 2: Migration, a sequel to its predecessor.

Gerard Butler , a prolific actor with a diverse filmography, gained recognition through films such as 300, Rock N Rolla, Law Abiding Citizen, and the Has Fallen franchise.

His recent movie, Greenland 2: Migration, is a success on streaming platforms, resonating with a wide audience. It continues the Den of Thieves franchise and explores themes of migration, family, and environmental and moral collapse. The film has been charting on major streaming platforms for over 120 days. Collage, an entertainment news site, conducted a quiz on dystopian universes, and Gerard Butler's movies were included in the options.

The article highlights the actor's versatile career and his ability to captivate audiences with various genres. Additionally, it mentions a successful streaming journey of a sequel, Greenland 2: Migration, and its impact on streaming platforms. The site provides a survival quiz based on dystopian universes, also featuring Gerard Butler's cinematic universe. The passage does not contain any extraneous information and is coherent.

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Gerard Butler Movies 300 Action Fantasy Greenland 2: Migration Den Of Thieves Den Of Thieves: Migration Success Streaming Platforms

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