Gerard Butler & Oscar Isaac's Netflix Crime Movie Debuts First Trailer For In The Hand Of Dante

The movie arrives later this year.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Netflix has released a new trailer for In the Hand of Dante, showcasing Jason Momoa and Oscar Isaac's new crime thriller movie.

The trailer reveals a first look at the movie, which makes for Isaac's next big release on the platform following the critical success of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein in 2025. The movie sees Isaac taking on dual roles as poet Dante Alighieri in the 13th century, as well as author Nick Tosches, who finds himself wrapped up in a world of crime due to a book he wrote about the famous poet.

The movie is directed by Julian Schnabel, best known for 2018's award-winning Vincent van Gogh biopic At Eternity's Gate starring Willem Dafoe. Now, Netflix has released the full trailer for In the Hand of Dante, which sees Isaac's Nick approached by members of the mafia to confirm the authenticity of what may be Dante's original manuscript for Divine Comedy.

Accompanied by an assassin played by Gerard Butler, the pair put together by a mafia boss to find and steal the manuscript for a heavy price. This modern-day storyline, which is presented in black-and-white, is juxtaposed with an artistic focus of Dante writing his manuscript hundreds of years in the past.

Check out the full trailer below: The full trailer teases a dual storyline that will highlight how the manuscript for the Divine Comedy was created, while also showcasing just how much its value causes conflict in the modern era. The movie's approach appears to be a commentary on how art is viewed in different points of history, from the journey Dante goes on being more spiritual, while Nick's attempt to find the manuscript is driven by money.

This balance appears in other dual roles teased by the movie as well. This includes Momoa's character, who appears to come into conflict with Isaac because of the manuscript.

In addition to Isaac, Momoa, Butler, and Malkovitch, the core cast of In the Hand of Dante will also include Gal Gadot, Martin Scorsese, Al Pacino, Louis Cancelmi, Sabrina Impacciatore, Franco Nero, Benjamin Clemente, Paolo Bonacelli, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Claudio Santamaria, Guido Caprino, Mohamed Zouaoui, Alessandro De Simone, Lolita Chamah, Howard Thomas Ray, Duke Nicholson, Vincenzo Leto, and Galen Hopper. More to come...





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