Gerard Butler Film Leaving Netflix November 30 Amid 2026 Box Office Struggles

Law Abiding Citizen leaves Netflix on November 30. The film's departure highlights actor Gerard Butler's recent commercial challenges, including the low gross of Greenland 2 and the reception of In The Hand of Dante.

Gerard Butler is facing a difficult period in his career as his film Law Abiding Citizen is scheduled to leave Netflix at the end of the month. The streaming platform confirmed that the last day for viewers to watch the 2009 crime thriller is November 30. This announcement arrives during a challenging year for the actor, who has struggled with box office performance and critical reception for two recent major releases.

Law Abiding Citizen Box Office Success Context

Law Abiding Citizen remains one of Gerard Butler's most profitable theatrical releases, a stark contrast to his recent projects. The film grossed over $125 million against a production budget of $50 million. Its financial success helped cement Butler's status as a leading action star, even as his recent films have failed to generate similar revenue. The movie stars Butler opposite Jamie Foxx in a story about a man seeking revenge on the criminal justice system.

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There is an interesting production detail behind the casting of this hit film. Initially, Jamie Foxx was set to play the lawyer character while Gerard Butler was originally cast as Clyde Shelton. After the two actors read the script together, they realized that swapping roles would create a surprising dynamic for the audience. This decision to reverse their initial casting proved successful and contributed to the film's impact.

Greenland 2: Migration Financial Failure

The context for Butler's current situation involves the recent release of Greenland 2: Migration. The sequel carried a significant production budget of $90 million. To break even financially, the film needed to earn close to $200 million at the box office. The movie opened in theaters earlier this year but failed to meet these expectations. It managed to earn only $52 million during its entire theatrical run, resulting in a substantial financial loss.

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This underperformance marks a departure from the successful track record of the original Greenland film. The low earnings suggest that audiences may have been saturated with disaster movie sequels or that the marketing for this specific installment did not resonate effectively. The loss impacts Butler's ability to secure funding for future big-budget action projects without significant risk mitigation strategies.

In The Hand of Dante Critical Reception

Another factor in Butler's rocky 2026 is the performance of In The Hand of Dante. This Netflix crime thriller stars Butler alongside Jason Momoa and Oscar Isaac. The film received poor reviews from early screenings at various film festivals. Despite having high-profile talent, the project was dumped onto the platform with very little marketing support.

The lack of promotional push for In The Hand of Dante indicates a strategic withdrawal by the distributor. When a film with this caliber of cast fails to generate buzz or positive critical consensus, it is often treated as a low-priority release. The poor festival reception likely contributed to the minimal marketing campaign, resulting in low visibility and limited engagement from the streaming audience.

Streaming Platform Schedule Changes

The removal of Law Abiding Citizen from Netflix is part of a standard licensing cycle. The movie has found a streaming home on the platform for the last few months. However, the licensing agreement expires at the end of the month. This means November 30 is the final date for streaming access. Fans who wish to watch the film on this platform must do so before this deadline passes.

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Legal teams and production studios often rotate content libraries to balance cost and viewer engagement. The departure of this title does not necessarily reflect the quality of the film, which remains a cult favorite for action genre enthusiasts. Viewers interested in seeing Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx in their iconic roles will need to look for other distribution channels or wait for potential future licensing deals.