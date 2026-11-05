Gerard Butler Copshop Director's Cut Returns December 8 2026

Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo star in the new physical release of Copshop Director's Cut. Pre-orders open now for the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray version arriving December 8 2026 with 14 minutes of additional footage.

Gerard Butler is returning to theaters and physical media with a significant re-release of his 2021 neo-noir thriller Copshop. The action-thriller, directed by Joe Carnahan, is scheduled for a new wide physical distribution led by Shout Factory. This upcoming release highlights the enduring popularity of Butler's work in high-octane cinema and offers fans an expanded version of the film.

Copshop Director's Cut Release Date and Formats

Shout Factory has officially listed Copshop: Director's Cut for pre-order with a firm release date of December 8 2026. The studio will distribute the film on a three-disc set that includes both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray formats. Customers can currently place orders for the box set at a price point of $36.99. This specific release window coincides with the fifth anniversary of the film's original theatrical debut.

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The new edition is structured to provide a comprehensive viewing experience for collectors and enthusiasts of the crime genre. It features both the standard theatrical version and the extended Director's Cut. The packaging ensures that viewers can compare the two distinct versions of the narrative on high-definition displays. The inclusion of multiple formats allows fans to choose their preferred method of home entertainment consumption.

Runtime Differences and Expanded Director's Cut Details

One of the primary selling points of this new release is the additional runtime included in the Director's Cut. The theatrical version of the movie runs for 107 minutes. In contrast, the new Director's Cut extends the film to a total runtime of 121 minutes. This 14-minute addition incorporates scenes that were previously cut from the original final product. The expanded footage provides a deeper look into the characters and the intense situations they face.

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The film is set entirely within a small town police station which becomes the focal point of a major conflict. The plot intertwines the stories of professional hitman Bob Viddick played by Gerard Butler. His narrative collides with professional con artist Teddy Murreto portrayed by Frank Grillo. The tension is further complicated by rookie police officer Val Young played by Alexis Louder and the murderer Tony Lamb played by Toby Huss.

Audio Commentary and Cast Participation

Collectors will find exclusive audio content included in this special edition release. The three-disc set features a Director's Cut Audio Commentary track. This commentary features Joe Carnahan the director of the film. It also includes Frank Grillo who plays Teddy Murreto in the movie.

Joining the discussion in the commentary is editor Kevin Hale. The track was recorded in 2026 to provide fresh insights into the production choices. This audio feature allows fans to understand the creative decisions behind the film's pacing and structure. The involvement of the key creative team members adds significant value to the physical release.

Streaming Success and Cult Following Growth

The decision to release this physical edition follows a period of significant success for Copshop on streaming platforms. The film has built a steady cult following over the past few years. Audiences discovered the underseen movie during its home release and developed a strong appreciation for its story. This digital success has driven demand for a tangible copy of the film.

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Gerard Butler has established himself as a leading figure in the action genre. His filmography includes disaster movies like Greenland and franchises such as Has Fallen and Den of Thieves. Copshop stands out as a standalone entry that has continued to succeed independently of his other major franchises. The film blends mystery and noir elements with action-packed sequences.

Production Credits and Industry Recognition

The film was written by Joe Carnahan alongside Kurt McLeod and Mark Williams. The production involved a large team including producers Frank Grillo Gerard Butler Tai Duncan and Alan Siegel. Additional producers on the project included Warren T. Goz Mark Williams James Masciello Eric Gold and Joe Carnahan. This collaborative effort contributed to the film's unique tone and visual style.

Copshop premiered on September 9 2021 and received positive reviews from critics. The original runtime was listed at approximately 108 minutes in early reports. The new Director's Cut offers a definitive version of the story. The release serves as a fitting tribute to the film's fifth anniversary. Prospective purchasers can secure their copies through the listed pre-order options. This release ensures that Butler's work remains accessible for new generations of viewers.