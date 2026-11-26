Academy Award-winning producer Gerald R. Molen has died at age 91. Known for Spielberg hits like Jurassic Park and Schindlers List, his career spanned decades.

The entertainment industry has lost a legendary figure with the passing of Gerald R. Molen at the age of ninety-one. The Academy Award-winning producer, known for his pivotal role in bringing iconic films to life, died on Monday, November twenty-third, two thousand twenty-six. His death marks the end of an era for one of Hollywood's most respected creative partnerships.

Iconic Films Defined By Molen

Gerald R. Molen's career was defined by his collaboration with director Steven Spielberg. He served as the executive producer for Jurassic Park, Schindlers List, and Minority Report. These films remain some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies in history. Molen's vision helped shape the modern blockbuster landscape.

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The production team behind Schindlers List earned an Academy Award for Best Picture. Molen shared this honor with Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, and Ian Bryce. This recognition cemented his status as a top-tier producer in the industry. His work on Minority Report further demonstrated his ability to handle complex sci-fi narratives.

Early Career With Spielberg

The professional relationship between Molen and Spielberg began in one thousand nine hundred eighty-five. Molen served as the unit production manager on The Color Purple. This role provided him with direct access to Spielberg's creative process. The experience opened doors for Molen in the high-stakes world of feature films.

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Steven Spielberg soon offered Molen an associate producer position. This opportunity arose on the set of Batteries Not Included in one thousand nine hundred eighty-seven. The move marked a significant shift in Molen's career trajectory. It allowed him to transition from logistics to creative production.

Family Confirms Passing

Rachel Lorraine Pullan, the great-niece of Gerald R. Molen, confirmed the news on social media. She shared the update to inform friends and fans of the producer's passing. The Hollywood Reporter also verified the details of the death. They cited the specific date of Monday, November twenty-third, two thousand twenty-six.

The cause of death has not been disclosed publicly. No official statement from family members or representatives explains the medical reasons. Fans and colleagues are currently mourning the loss of a industry titan. Tributes are expected to flow in from across the global film community.

Legacy Of A Producer

Molen's influence extends beyond his specific film credits. He helped mentor new producers and stabilized major productions. His presence on set brought a sense of calm and expertise. Many crew members recall his supportive leadership style. This reputation earned him deep respect among peers.

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The industry is now reflecting on his decades of work. From Jurassic Park to Schindlers List, his fingerprints are on many classics. Students of film often study his production methods. His passing leaves a void in Hollywood's producer community. The world remembers him as a key architect of modern cinema.