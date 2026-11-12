Gérald Passedat Sells Le Petit Nice to CMA CGM Saadé Family

Chef Gérald Passedat sells Marseille's three-star Le Petit Nice to the CMA CGM Saadé family. The restaurant closes for renovations while Passedat serves as advisor.

Chef Gérald Passedat has officially sold Le Petit Nice, the prestigious Marseille restaurant, to the Saadé family, the owners of the global shipping giant CMA CGM. This transaction concludes forty years of leadership by Passedat, who announced the departure on Thursday. The historic establishment, which holds three Michelin stars, will immediately begin a one-year closure period dedicated to extensive renovations. Despite the change in ownership, the restaurant will retain its well-known name. Passedat, who turns 67 soon, will continue to be involved in the business as a special advisor to the new owners.

Passadat Retirement Drives Sale To Local Owners

Passadat, 66, cited specific personal and familial reasons for ending his tenure at the helm of Le Petit Nice. He stated that his son will not take over the restaurant, prompting a search for a new steward. He emphasized his desire to sell to a local family rather than an outside investor to preserve the legacy of the establishment. The Saadé family, already minority shareholders, fit this criteria due to their deep roots in the region. Passadat highlighted that his father shared a good relationship with Jacques Saadé, the founder of CMA CGM. He also noted his strong personal rapport with Rodolphe, Véronique, and Tanya Saadé.

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Cma Cgm Expands Portfolio Beyond Maritime Freight

The acquisition marks a significant strategic expansion for CMA CGM into the luxury hospitality sector. Founded in 1978 by Jacques Saadé, the shipping company is now led by his son Rodolphe and stands as the world's third-largest shipping line. It remains a major private employer in the Marseille region. The Saadé family has previously diversified into media outlets such as BFMTV and La Tribune. They have also invested in sports sponsorship through Olympique de Marseille and acquired the luxury hotel Yaca in Saint-Tropez in 2024. This purchase signals a clear appetite for high-end hotel and restaurant properties as long-term assets.

Historic Milestone In French Haute Cuisine Landscape

Le Petit Nice holds a historic place in the culinary world as Marseille's first three-Michelin-star restaurant. It achieved this prestigious rating in 2008, a status it has maintained for nearly two decades. The second Marseille establishment, AM by chef Alexandre Mazzia, only reached this level in 2021. Both restaurants remain among the 31 three-star establishments in France in 2026. Passadat earned his first star in 1987 and his second in 1996, cementing his status as a leading figure in French haute cuisine. His signature dishes include Loup Lucie Passedat, named after his grandmother, and a unique three-part Bouille-Abaisse.

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Renovation Period Poses Risk To Michelin Rating

The one-year closure for renovations introduces uncertainty regarding the restaurant's Michelin stars. Michelin stars are awarded to restaurants based on consistent quality, not permanent ownership. A year-long absence from service inevitably puts the current rating at risk. Passadam himself admitted that regaining three stars will not be the primary goal of the new team. This suggests the new ownership may prioritize maintaining high-quality dining standards over chasing the ultimate accolade. Michelin inspectors will reassess the establishment upon its reopening in one year.

Future Implications For Marseille Dining Market

The sale reflects a broader trend of wealthy families investing in iconic dining venues as cultural capital. For Marseille, the loss of Passadam's direct culinary involvement is symbolic. However, the Saadé family's deep pockets could facilitate a seamless transition with a top-tier chef. The renovation year will temporarily remove one of France's 31 three-star tables from the market. This vacancy may benefit competitors like AM and other high-end establishments in the region. The transaction carries reputational risk for the family, as any failure to maintain standards could reflect poorly on their stewardship of such a legendary landmark.