Georgina Rodriguez Stars in Bikini Shoot as Ronaldo Faces Mixed fortunes on and off Pitch

Georgina Rodriguez headlines Harper's Bazaar Spain in a Calzedonia swimwear feature while Ronaldo's Portugal draws opening World Cup match amid fan controversy and reflection on his Saudi move.

Cristiano Ronaldo 's fiancée Georgina Rodriguez is featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Spain 's July/August issue, showcasing a series of revealing swimwear pieces. The 32-year-old model has been appointed as the new Spanish ambassador for the brand Calzedonia , and the photo shoot was conducted aboard a luxury yacht.

Rodriguez commented that her modern aesthetic aligns with the brand's vision, stating, 'For me, the sea is freedom, energy and femininity.

' The publication of this feature coincides with Ronaldo's sixth World Cup appearance, a record for a male player. However, Portugal's tournament began with a 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo, a result that sparked scrutiny. Ronaldo did not manage a shot on target against a team ranked 40 places below Portugal. Manager Roberto Martínez faced criticism for not substituting Ronaldo, who had a challenging match, with suggestions that the coach is intimidated by the star player.

After the game, hostile remarks were directed at Ronaldo's teammates by his fervent supporters, including his sister Katia Aveiro, who insinuated a conspiracy to marginalize the veteran forward. Rodriguez, who lives in Saudi Arabia, leads a luxurious, globe-trotting lifestyle with her partner of ten years. The high-profile couple, immensely popular on Instagram, announced their engagement on August 11, 2025, after eight years of dating. Georgina revealed the news on her Instagram account with the caption, 'Yes, I do.

' Ronaldo later detailed the spontaneous nature of his proposal, which occurred around 1 a.m. while his children were asleep. He explained that a friend provided the ring, and the moment his two children entered the room and declared he was about to ask their mother to marry him, he felt it was the perfect time to proceed. Ronaldo also shared that he diligently sought the ideal engagement ring, fulfilling a long-held desire of Georgina's for a beautiful stone.

The couple shares two daughters, Alana and Bella, and twin children, Eva Maria and Mateo, born via surrogacy. Tragically, Bella's twin brother, Angel, died shortly after birth. Ronaldo also has an older son, Cristiano Jr., from a previous relationship. Georgina and Ronaldo first met in 2016 when she worked as a sales associate at a Gucci store in Madrid, capturing his attention.

Their relocation to Saudi Arabia followed Ronaldo's blockbuster move to Al-Nassr in 2022, a contract reportedly worth £175 million annually. This transfer effectively concluded his tenure at Europe's top-tier clubs, despite earlier hopes of joining a Champions League contender. In Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo earns an estimated £300 per minute and has also acquired a stake in Al-Nassr, significantly increasing his wealth.

He joined Lionel Messi in becoming a promotional figure for the Gulf nation, a role that has drawn attention to Saudi Arabia's human rights record and its treatment of women's rights activists, LGBTQ+ individuals, and political dissidents. Ronaldo has openly expressed a longing to play for Portugal more frequently, hinting at dissatisfaction with his club situation





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