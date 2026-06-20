Georgina Rodriguez shows off her figure in Harper's Bazaar Spain's July/August issue

Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina Rodriguez has been named as the new Spanish ambassador for the brand Calzedonia. She showed off her physique while posing on a luxury yacht and spoke to the publication about her contemporary style perfectly matching with the brand's vision. The shoot coincides with Ronaldo's return to the global stage at the World Cup for a record sixth time.

Cristiano Ronaldo 's fiancée Georgina Rodriguez showed off her incredible figure in an array of skimpy swimwear as she graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar Spain's July/August issue.

The model, 32, has been named as the new Spanish ambassador for the brand Calzedonia, and has showed off her physique while posing on a luxury yacht. Speaking to the publication, the model said her contemporary style perfectly matched with the brand's vision. She said, For me, the sea is freedom, energy and femininity. The shoot also coincides with Ronaldo's return to the global stage at the World Cup for a record sixth time.

However, Portugal failed to register a win in their first group game against the Democratic Republic of Congo, instead drawing 1-1.

The model has been named as the new Spanish ambassador for the brand Calzedonia, and showed off her famous physique in a selection of bikinis Ronaldo failed to register a shot on target against the side 40 places below Portugal in the FIFA rankings, while manager Roberto Martinez has faced criticism for refusing to substitute the struggling forward amid suggestions he is scared of Ronaldo. Following the match, vitriolic accusations were also aimed at Ronaldo's team-mates from his zealous fanbase - including from his sister, Katia Aveiro - alleging a plot to edge the ageing forward out of the game.

Georgina, who resides in Saudi Arabia, has a jet set lifestyle with her soccer star fiancé whom she has been romancing for the past 10 years. The power couple, who are a top draw on Instagram, got engaged on August 11, 2025 after eight years of dating. Georgina shared the news on Instagram with the caption, Yes, I do. The proposal was a long-awaited moment in their relationship.

Ronaldo opened up about his proposal, revealing that he popped the question at an unusual time of day. The soccer legend said, It was like 1am. My daughters were in bed sleeping. One of my friends gave me the ring to offer Gio, and as I was giving her the ring, my two kids come in and say, Daddy, you're going to give the ring to mum and you're going to ask her to get married.

I said, Wow, this is the right moment to say yes. It was the time. I knew that I was going to do it one day, but I hadn't planned to do it then.

Speaking to the publication, the model said her contemporary style perfectly matched with the brand's vision The shoot also coincides with Ronaldo's return to the global stage at the World Cup for a record sixth time Georgina, who resides in Saudi Arabia, has a jet set lifestyle with her soccer star fiancé whom she has been romancing for the past 10 years The power couple, who are a top draw on Instagram, got engaged on August 11, 2025 after eight years of dating Georgina and Ronaldo met in 2016 when she caught his attention working as a sales assistant in a Madrid Gucci shop Ronaldo also revealed that he worked hard to find the perfect engagement ring for Georgina.

He said, She asked me for a ring to offer her because it was one of her dreams to have a good stone. And I work hard, work hard and finally I find what she loves. The couple have daughters Alana and Bella together, and welcomed twins Eva Maria and Mateo through surrogacy. Bella had a twin brother named Angel, but he sadly passed away shortly after birth.

Ronaldo has a final child, Cristiano Jr, from an earlier relationship. Georgina and Ronaldo met in 2016 when she caught his attention working as a sales assistant in a Madrid Gucci shop. They moved to Saudi Arabia after Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr in 2022 in a sensational £175million-a-year contract. His decision to move to Saudi Arabia effectively ended his career at the top level.

It was thought the footballer had been hoping to secure a switch to a Champions League club before the move, but it never materialized. Ronaldo is making a remarkable £300-a-minute in Saudi Arabia but last year admitted he wishes he could leave and only play for Portugal. He also owns a stake in the club itself, boosting his astronomical net worth even more.

He joined arch rival Lionel Messi in taking up a promotional position with the gulf nation, which has faced criticism for its human rights record, as well as crackdowns on women's rights activists, LGBTQ+ people and those who speak out against the rule of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman





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