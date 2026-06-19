Georgina Rodriguez appears on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Spain as a Calzedonia ambassador while Cristiano Ronaldo faces a World Cup draw and criticism over his performance and Saudi move.

Cristiano Ronaldo 's fiancée Georgina Rodriguez graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar Spain's July/August issue, showcasing an array of skimpy swimwear and her impressive figure. The 32-year-old model has been appointed the new Spanish ambassador for the brand Calzedonia , and the photo shoot featured her posing on a luxury yacht in various bikinis.

In her interview, Rodriguez described her contemporary style as a perfect match for the brand's vision, stating, 'For me, the sea is freedom, energy and femininity.

' This fashion spread coincides with Ronaldo's record sixth World Cup appearance. However, Portugal's tournament began with a disappointing 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo, a team ranked 40 places below them. Ronaldo failed to register a shot on target during the match, and manager Roberto Martinez faced backlash for not substituting the struggling forward. Some fans, including Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro, accused teammates of conspiring to marginalize the aging star.

Beyond the World Cup, Rodriguez, who lives in Saudi Arabia, shares a jet-set lifestyle with her fiancé of ten years. The power couple, social media giants, got engaged on August 11, 2025, after eight years of dating. Rodriguez announced the engagement on Instagram with the caption, 'Yes, I do.

' Ronaldo later recounted the spontaneous proposal, which happened around 1 a.m. after their daughters went to bed. He said a friend gave him the ring, and as he was about to present it, his children entered the room, declaring he would ask 'mum' to marry them. The moment felt perfect to him. He added that he had always known he would propose but hadn't planned the exact timing.

Ronaldo also explained that he worked hard to find the ideal engagement ring, fulfilling Rodriguez's wish for a beautiful stone. The couple shares daughters Alana and Bella, and they have twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, via surrogacy. Tragically, Bella had a twin brother named Angel who died shortly after birth. Ronaldo also has a son, Cristiano Jr., from a previous relationship.

Rodriguez and Ronaldo met in 2016 when she worked as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid, catching his eye. They relocated to Saudi Arabia in 2022 after Ronaldo signed a groundbreaking £175 million annual contract with Al-Nassr. This move, widely seen as ending his tenure at the highest level of European football, was initially thought to be a stepping stone to a Champions League club, but such a transfer never materialized.

In Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo earns an estimated £300 per minute and holds a stake in Al-Nassr, massively inflating his net worth. He joined Lionel Messi in becoming a promotional figure for the Gulf nation, a partnership that has drawn scrutiny over Saudi Arabia's human rights record, its treatment of women and LGBTQ+ individuals, and the repression of dissent under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Rodriguez's ambassadorship with Calzedonia and her high-profile presence in the media continue to spotlight the couple's lavish life amid ongoing debates about their Saudi residency and Ronaldo's football legacy





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