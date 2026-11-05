Georgina Hodson Inquest: Nurse Sent Patient to MHCAS in Taxi

Inquest reveals Georgina Hodson died by suicide after a nurse sent her alone in a taxi to St Charles Hospital without confirming arrival with the receiving team.

Georgina Hodson, a 27-year-old Oxford graduate, died by suicide in April after a psychiatric nurse sent her alone in a taxi to a mental health assessment center without verifying that the receiving facility was prepared for her arrival.

The inquest at the Inner West London coroner's court established that the nurse, Ifeoma Onuorah, discharged Ms. Hodson from St Thomas' Hospital in South London to the Mental Health Crisis Assessment Service (MHCAS) at St Charles Hospital in Kensington. Ms. Hodson diverted the taxi back to her Victoria flat and ended her life shortly thereafter.

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Mishandled Transport and Communication Failures

Psychiatric liaison nurse Ifeoma Onuorah admitted at the inquest that she failed to confirm with the MHCAS team that Ms. Hodson was en route. Ms. Onuorah stated she assumed the team had been notified, but court evidence showed the assessment center received no updates regarding her arrival. Ms. Onuorah expressed deep remorse, acknowledging she should have contacted the team directly or arranged for an escort.

Steven Badger, general manager for the South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust (SLaM), testified that sending Ms. Hodson without destination confirmation was a critical error. He identified the lack of a follow-up call as the key missed step, noting that relying on assumptions about inter-trust communication was excessively risky for patient safety.

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Family Condemns Reckless Treatment Protocol

Ms. Hodson's family described the nurse's actions as reprehensible and characterized the overall care as very lackadaisical. Her sister, Becky Garnett-Buchma, emphasized that such negligence would warrant immediate disciplinary action and referral in any professional mental health setting she managed.

Her father, Nick Hodson, stated that staff knew Georgina was liable to abscond and should have utilized hospital transport or an escort. He condemned the protocol failure, arguing that improper staff performance forces other families to endure similar tragedies.

Timeline of Crisis and Medical Response

Ms. Hodson had told Ms. Onuorah she did not have plans to kill herself, but the nurse retained concerns and arranged the assessment. Ms. Hodson was described as ambivalent about going but was persuaded to accept the taxi. Her mother, Kate Grimwade-Hodson, recalled Georgie explicitly stating she was not going to the facility on the phone before stopping all contact.

Police officers Joe Hedges and Gareth Baker responded to a welfare check called by Mr. Hodson. Officers initially heard running water and believed Ms. Hodson was in the shower. Upon re-entry 15 minutes later, they found her unresponsive. Despite CPR efforts by arriving ambulance staff, she was pronounced dead on April 11 following a confirmed overdose.

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Coroner Finds Suicide and Notes Systemic Changes

Coroner Sophie Mortimer ruled the death a suicide, citing longstanding mental ill health and a documented plan to take her own life as contributing factors. She noted that the failure to confirm arrival or provide escort played a part in the fatal outcome. However, Mortimer declined to issue a Prevention of Future Deaths report because both CNWL and SLaM have already altered their operational procedures.

Ms. Hodson, who was born in Hunan Province, China, and adopted at 20 months by the Hodson family in Chester, Cheshire, was remembered as exceptionally bright. The inquest concluded with the coroner offering sincere condolences to the family for their immense loss during this difficult period.