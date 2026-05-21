Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Finale Preview

The text provides an overview of the Season 2 finale of CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. It includes details about the plot, characters, and the two-episode finale.

Here's our updated preview for tonight's Season 2 finale of CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage . Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 finale packs food poisoning , family friction , and a rekindled romance.

Episode 21 sees Mandy and Jim clash while running the store as Georgie and Ruben are sidelined by illness. Episode 22 turns tense as Georgie and Mandy react to Mary growing closer to Fagenbacher in the season ender. The updated Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage finale preview also rounds up the trailer and sneak peeks for both episodes.

You would think a serious case of food poisoning and a rekindled old flame would be more than enough for a season finale – but that's not the case with the Season 2 finale of CBS's) – and it's going to come to a head. Check out the overviews, images, trailer, and sneak peeks at tonight's two-episode, one-hour season ender





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Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Finale Food Poisoning Family Friction Reconciled Romance Mandy And Jim Georgie And Ruben Mary And Fagenbacher Overviews Images Trailer Sneak Peeks

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