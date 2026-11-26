Georgie and Mandy First Marriage returns to CBS December 3 and 10 with guest star John Ratzenberger. Discover details on the new episodes featuring Davey and the McAllister family.

CBS has confirmed the return of the spinoff series Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage for its third season with two upcoming episodes in early December. The network announced that the show will air a new episode on Thursday, December 3, followed by a special installment featuring a legendary actor on December 10. These dates follow the Thanksgiving holiday break, which delayed the regular broadcast schedule.

Upcoming Broadcast Schedule and Dates

Viewers can tune in to CBS on Thursday, December 3, for the next episode of Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage. This episode is titled A New Organist and an Apartment with a Pool. The broadcast schedule adjustment ensures the sitcom returns to its regular slot after the holiday pause. The subsequent episode on December 10 will feature a significant guest appearance from a Hollywood icon.

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John Ratzenberger Guest Stars as Davey

CBS has released a first-look image teasing the December 10 episode titled A Community Center and the Sexiest Kind of Tub. This installment features John Ratzenberger in a guest role as a character named Davey. Davey is described as a World War II veteran who meets Mandy's parents at a local community center. The encounter takes place during a bingo night hosted by the McAllister family.

Mandy's Parents and Cast Dynamics

Will Sasso returns to play Jim McAllister, Mandy's father, in the upcoming scenes. Rachel Bay Jones reprises her role as Audrey McAllister, Jim's wife and Mandy's mother. The interaction between Davey and the parents adds a new layer to the family dynamic established in the series. Mark Cendrowski is directing this specific episode to ensure continuity with the show's established tone.

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Sequel Origins and Main Cast Return

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage serves as a direct sequel to Young Sheldon, which concluded its seven-season run on May 16, 2024. Montana Jordan and Emily Osment reprise their roles as Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister. The series explores their marriage, noting that Mandy is eleven years older than Georgie. Iain Armitage and Jim Parsons also remain connected to the franchise through voiceovers and cameos in the broader universe.

Setting and Historical Context

The series maintains its setting in East Texas during the late 1980s and early 1990s. This timeline allows the show to explore Georgie's journey from childhood into his teenage years and early adulthood. The show expands the lore created by The Big Bang Theory while focusing on a different sibling from the Cooper family. George Cooper Sr., Mary Cooper, Missy, and Meemaw remain central to the larger narrative structure.