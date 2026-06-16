Georgia voters: What you need to know about today’s primary runoff election

Georgia voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the runoff elections in several key primary midterm races, including senator and governor.

FILE - Stickers sit on a table inside a polling place, Nov. 5, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the runoff elections in several key primary midterm races, including senator and governor.

Voters who chose a Democratic ballot in the general primary can only vote a Democratic ballot in the primary runoff. Voters who chose a Republican ballot in the general primary can only vote a Republican ballot in the primary runoff. Eligible voters who did not vote in the general primary or who voted a Nonpartisan ballot can choose a Democratic or Republican ballot in the primary runoff. With Republican incumbent Gov.

Brian Kemp term-limited, Georgia voters will decide Tuesday whether to send healthcare billionaire Rick Jackson or current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones to face off against former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in November. Jackson spent more than twice as much as any other primary candidate in Georgia history, but it’s Jones who has earned an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff will soon learn who his opponent will be in November. The top two finishers in last month’s Republican primary -- Rep. Mike Collins and former college football coach Derek Dooley -- have advanced to Tuesday’s runoff.

The 1st District includes Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Pierce and Ware counties. Jim Kingston, the son of longtime U.S. Rep. Jack Kingston, won the Republican primary, but the Democratic primary went to a runoff between Joyce Griggs and Amanda Hollowell. Carter finished third behind Collins and Dooley in the U.S. Senate Republican primary and did not qualify for the June runoff in that race.northwest of Atlanta, Republican U.S. Rep.

Barry Loudermilk announced his retirement and endorsed staffer Rob Adkerson, who will now face a runoff against neurologist John Cowan for the Republican nomination.

On General Primary Runoff Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must vote at your assigned precinct, which is the same as any other Election Day, and show one of the following forms of identification: Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state Valid tribal photo ID containing a photograph of the voterMAD DADS reminds people to ‘be proactive’ after 4 shot during block partyMuggy and buggy!

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