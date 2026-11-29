Georgia, Utah, Notre Dame, and Miami secure dominant wins, boosting their College Football Playoff hopes with historic rivalry victories and statistical masterclasses.

College football rivalry week delivered historic blowouts and decisive statements that significantly altered the College Football Playoff landscape. Georgia, Utah, Notre Dame, and Miami each secured lopsided victories against their respective opponents, reinforcing their positions among the national elite.

Georgia Dominates Georgia Tech Historically

Georgia crushed Georgia Tech 63-0 in the most lopsided result in the history of the rivalry. This 63-point margin broke the previous record of a 48-point deficit set by the Yellow Jackets in 1943. Quarterback Gunner Stockton led the offensive onslaught, completing six of his first seven passes and scoring two touchdowns. Stockton finished with 233 passing yards and five total touchdowns before exiting in the third quarter. The defense held Georgia Tech to just 84 total yards and nearly as many penalties as first downs in the first half. Starting running back Nate Frazier suffered a leg injury in the first quarter but is expected to recover in time for the SEC Championship.

Also read Boston College Buries Notre Dame With Five-Goal Third Period, Extends Win Streak to Five

Utah Utes Remain Undefeated Against West Virginia

Utah maintained its perfect 12-0 record with a decisive win over West Virginia, setting up the Big 12 Championship against Texas Tech. Quarterback Devon Dampier threw for 393 yards and five touchdown passes, showcasing his case for the Heisman Trophy. The Utes dominated early, scoring on five of their first six possessions to take a 38-7 lead into halftime. West Virginia's opening drive ended in a three-and-out consisting of an incomplete pass, a zero-yard run, and a sack. First-year head coach Morgan Scalley has successfully navigated the transition from program legend Kyle Whittingham to lead the team to an undefeated regular season.

Notre Dame Offense Scores on Seven Consecutive Drives

Notre Dame routed Syracuse with an aggressive offensive display that included scoring on its first seven drives of the game. Quarterback CJ Carr accounted for 269 passing yards and four total touchdowns, leading a downfield passing attack that overwhelmed the Orange defense. The defense contributed three of its four takeaways in the first half, while special teams added momentum with a 100-yard kickoff return by Jonaz Walton. The commanding lead allowed the Irish to rest starters in the fourth quarter, providing crucial rest for a weary roster. This performance strengthens Notre Dame's standing for a top-four seed in the College Football Playoff.

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Miami Hurricanes Rout Boston College on Offense

Miami defeated Boston College by four touchdowns, with quarterback Darian Mensah delivering a masterful performance. Mensah threw five touchdown passes and averaged over a first down per pass attempt, consistently pushing the ball downfield. The Hurricanes defense limited Boston College to just 1.6 yards per play in the first half, shutting down the opposing offensive unit completely. Head coach Mario Cristobal praised the team's ability to execute after a series of close victories. The win solidifies Miami's momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Rivalry Results Shake Playoff Seeding and Rankings

The outcomes of these games have immediate implications for the College Football Playoff picture. Alabama's hopes took a significant hit after losing to Auburn, while Kentucky's upset of Louisville demonstrated the unpredictability of rivalry matchups. Georgia is likely to secure a top-four seed and a first-round bye regardless of the SEC Championship outcome. Utah's undefeated record keeps it in contention for a top spot entering the Big 12 title game. Notre Dame and Miami have positioned themselves as strong contenders with dominant wins that showcase their depth and offensive firepower across all three phases of the game.