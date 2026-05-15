Georgia Toffolo's Dramatic Hair Transformation: From Blonde to Brunette

Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo shares her journey from dyed blonde to darker hair, receiving overwhelming support from fans and husband James Watt.

Georgia Toffolo , the 31-year-old Made In Chelsea star, has recently undergone a dramatic hair transformation , trading her iconic dyed blonde locks for a richer, darker shade.

The reality TV personality revealed on her Instagram that she had maintained the same blonde hair color since the financial crisis. In a video uploaded on Thursday, she was seen heading to the salon with apprehension, admitting that losing her signature blonde look felt like losing a part of her identity. She humorously remarked, 'We're already running 15 minutes late, is that an omen? I've actually been blonde since the financial crash.

I actually can't believe I’m doing this. My worry is that my whole identity is focused around being blonde.

' In the salon, a minor mishap occurred when Toffolo realized she had shown her hairdresser the wrong reference photo, leading to a temporarily darker result that left her panicking. However, once the stylist adjusted the color, she was overjoyed with the outcome, declaring, 'Oh my God, it looks so good. Do you love it? I love it!

I just should have done it before.

' The transformation was met with rave reviews from her husband, James Watt, who excitedly commented, 'It looks amazing! Wow, you're like a different person. I think it's really cool, I love it.

' Georgia also sought feedback from her followers, posting a video with the caption, 'blonde to brunette hair transformation – my black cab driver didn’t recognize me, you told me to do it. ' Her husband added a playful comment, saying, 'New hair who this? Looks amazing. Maybe I should do the same with my hair so we match?

' Fans eagerly responded, flooding her comments with compliments. Many praised her new look, stating that it enhanced her natural features and suited her complexion better. Some fans described it as 'rich girl hair,' noting how the deeper shade made her eyes stand out. Despite initial hesitation, toffolo expressed on her Instagram Stories that she felt 'so confident and lovely' with her new hair, a refreshing change from her previously known look.

The hair transformation comes at a time when Toffolo has been navigating personal challenges, including the stress of her husband’s company BrewDog going into administration and her own struggles with infertility. Openly sharing her journey, she recently described the process as 'lonely and crazy' and expressed frustration over the difficulty of becoming pregnant. BrewDog’s financial troubles, accumulating over £500 million in debt and leaving pending bills for many businesses, have added to their personal strain.

Nevertheless, Georgia’s bold beauty intervention seems to have brought some positivity into her life amidst the hardships





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