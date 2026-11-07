Georgia Toffolo Reveals She Has Only Made One Friend in Scotland

Former Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo opens up about the difficulty of making friends in Scotland since moving there with husband James Watt.

Georgia Toffolo has publicly disclosed that she has established only one friendship since relocating to Scotland three years ago. The former reality television personality, who is thirty-two years old, shared this personal revelation in a candid TikTok video. She splits her residence between London and the area near Aberdeen with her husband, James Watt, who is forty-four years old and formerly the CEO of Brewdog.

Friendship Challenges in Rural Relocation

Georgia Toffolo stated that she feels embarrassed discussing her limited social circle in the Highlands. She explained that she possesses a significant amount of free time while living in Scotland, which contrasts with her busy life in London. Despite the common narrative that moving to a new location facilitates making many friends, she admitted this has not been her experience. She noted that she has not spoken about this issue frequently because she feels shy about the reality of her social isolation.

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How the Single Friendship Was Formed

Georgia Toffolo clarified that her sole friend in the region is a woman she met at a nightclub in Chelsea, London. She emphasized that she did not form any friendships within Scotland itself during her three years of spending time there. She pointed out that popular content often suggests it is easy to build a large social group when moving abroad or starting anew. She believes her situation highlights the reality that making friends is actually quite difficult, particularly for those without local employment or children in the area.

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Public Reaction and Health Struggles

Some residents living near Aberdeen commented on her video, expressing a desire to be friends with her. Beyond her social life, Georgia Toffolo has been open about the challenges she faced last month regarding a high-stress year. She admitted to feeling stuck in a fight-or-flight mode for an extended period. This personal struggle coincided with a difficult fertility journey involving her husband, James Watt, after eleven months of attempting to conceive.

Financial Turmoil at James Watt's Company

The personal disclosures come amidst significant professional difficulties for James Watt. His beer brand, Brewdog, faced severe financial trouble when it accumulated debts exceeding five hundred million pounds. The company subsequently collapsed into administration, drawing public scrutiny toward the ex-CEO. These economic and personal challenges have occurred while the couple continues to divide their time between their homes in the capital and the Scottish countryside.