Georgia Toffolo Faces Backlash Over 'Tone-Deaf' Vinted Bargain Hunting Video Amid Wealth Controversy

Georgia Toffolo, known from 'Made In Chelsea', posted a video extolling the art of lowballing Vinted sellers to save minimal amounts, despite her £145million combined wealth with husband James Watt. The video, shot from her luxury penthouse, shows her yelling about being a 'shark' on the platform and encouraging followers to compete. Critics call it tone deaf, noting that many Vinted sellers are trying to make ends meet. The post also touched on her fertility journey, paralleling bargain finds to pregnancy joy. She promoted 'Toff's tips' via DM, with negative comments seemingly deleted. The controversy underscores the tension between influencer opulence and relatable content.

Georgia Toffolo , a well-known influencer and businesswoman, shared a video on Instagram and TikTok where she enthusiastically promotes the practice of 'lowballing' sellers on the online marketplace Vinted , detailing how she negotiates to save as little as 50p on items.

Despite her and her husband James Watt's rumored collective wealth of £145million, she frames herself as a savvy 'bargain hunter' and 'shark' on the platform, even changing her username to Georgia Watt for anonymity. The video, recorded from her multi-million pound penthouse, depicts her yelling dramatically at the camera, showcasing her fashion finds like a £22.75 chiffon scarf and a £147 Prada dress, while encouraging followers to compete with her.

The tone of the video drew criticism for being tone deaf, as it suggests haggling over small amounts from users who may be financially vulnerable. The post also included a personal moment where she compared the thrill of securing a bargain to the joy of receiving a positive pregnancy test, referencing her public struggle to conceive following the stress of her husband's BrewDog business collapse.

She concluded by inviting followers to direct message her for 'Toff's tips', with many comments appearing to be filtered. The incident highlights a growing disconnect between influencers flaunting extreme wealth and their attempts to relate to everyday financial struggles, sparking debate about ethical consumerism and online persona management





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Georgia Toffolo Vinted Lowballing Bargain Hunting Influencer Backlash James Watt Brewdog Fertility Struggle Tone Deaf Social Media Controversy

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