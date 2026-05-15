Georgia Toffolo Ditches Blonde Hair for Darker Shade, Receiving Rave Reviews

Georgia Toffolo, the 31-year-old Made In Chelsea star, has dramatically changed her signature blonde locks to a darker shade, marking her first major hair transformation in over 15 years. Initially anxious about the change, she was delighted by the outcome, which she documented on Instagram. Her husband and fans praised the new look, while Georgia also opened up about the struggles of her fertility journey.

Georgia Toffolo , the 31-year-old star of Made In Chelsea , has undergone a striking hair transformation , trading her distinctive dyed blonde locks for her natural darker shade.

The change comes after she admitted to keeping the same hair color since the financial crisis of 2008. Sharing her journey on Instagram, Georgia documented her trip to the salon, where she initially expressed anxiety about ditching her signature blonde look, which she described as part of her identity. She humorously noted being late for her appointment, questioning if it was a bad omen. During the process, she realized a miscommunication with her stylist, exclaiming, 'It's looking really dark.

I just realized I showed my hairdresser the wrong picture! I'm panicking, what have I done?!

' Despite her initial worries, the final result left her astonished and delighted. She exclaimed, 'Oh my God, it looks so good.

' Eager to share the transformation, she sought approval from her husband, James Watt, who immediately praised her new look, calling it 'amazing' and comparing her to a different person. Drawing her fans into the process, Georgia asked for their opinions, writing, 'What do you think? I'm looking for reassurance, but I think it looks so good.

' Clips of Georgia explaining her hair transformation and showing off her new look were captioned with humor, noting that her black cab driver didn’t recognize her. James also chimed in, jokingly suggesting he should do the same with his hair to match hers. Many of her followers praised her new look, with comments like, 'It’s amazing and you are still blonde but a more natural color that better suits your coloring, love!

' and 'Honestly it looks so good!! Suits you way more than the blonde!!

' Reflecting on the change, Georgia confessed on her Instagram Stories that she had prepared to 'absolutely hate' her new hair but ended up feeling 'so confident, lovely, and just like me. ' This significant personal update comes at a challenging time for Georgia and James, who have been struggling with fertility issues.

Just two weeks prior to her hair transformation, Georgia shared on Instagram the 'lonely and crazy' journey she and James have been on in their efforts to conceive. James, known as the co-founder of the beer brand BrewDog, faced public backlash earlier this year when the company accumulated over £500 million in debt before entering administration, resulting in job losses for hundreds of employees and unpaid bills amounting to £20 millio





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Georgia Toffolo Hair Transformation Blonde To Brunette Made In Chelsea Fertility Journey

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