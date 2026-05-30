Georgia Toffolo and James Watt Escape to France After BrewDog Collapse

Georgia Toffolo and husband James Watt took a luxury French holiday after his BrewDog chain collapsed into administration, leading to massive debts and job losses. James launches new beer brand Second Best, offering shares to former investors. Georgia opens up about stress affecting their pregnancy plans.

Georgia Toffolo and her husband James Watt jetted off on a luxurious French holiday on Friday, following the collapse of his BrewDog brewery chain. The I'm a Celebrity star, 31, who married the millionaire businessman, 44, last year, said the couple needed time together more than ever.

James suffered a string of controversies while in the top pub job, including accusations he created a toxic workplace ahead of the business going into administration in March, leading to 38 bar closures, 484 job losses and shareholders left empty-handed. Appearing to shake off the drama, Georgia shared glimpses of the getaway to her Instagram Stories as they sped about in a convertible and stayed in a five-star hotel.

The TV personality showed off a string of stylish outfits from the couple's sun-soaked tennis matches to their swanky alfresco dinners. Georgia looked sensational in one sequinned dress which she modelled for the cameras and accessorised with a £10 handbag from resale website Vinted. She said: We need this time together more than ever, I can't even tell you. We are like two over excited teenagers to be here and not working.

Earlier this month, James Watt announced he was launching a new beer brand, choicely named Second Best, and said he was hoping to give the former investors of BrewDog nearly 20 per cent of his new company's shares to make good on what he felt was an obligation. Georgia was on hand to help spread the word and in one of her Instagram Stories encouraged former investors to sign up to claim their equity for free.

To avoid the heat degradation common in supermarket supply chains, the new beers will leave the canning line at zero degrees and be shipped to customers in insulated boxes, ensuring it never warms over 5 degrees Celsius, the Times reported. It was revealed that BrewDog was £500 million in debt when it collapsed into administration, leaving shareholders empty-handed as its Equity Punk shares were worthless.

The once high-flying craft beer firm owed creditors £553.8 million at the point of its sale, leaving an estimated £480 million black hole after its pre-pack rescue deal. The figures laid bare the scale of the company's dramatic downfall, which saw its brewery and 11 bars snapped up by US firm Tilray for just £33 million, alongside the closure of 38 pubs and 484 redundancies.

The Scottish brewery, which was speculatively valued at £2 billion just a few years ago, was sold to US cannabis and drinks firm Tilray for a fraction of that earlier this month. James, who stepped back from the role of CEO in 2024 amid allegations of a toxic culture within BrewDog, said he would have loved to save every single job and every single equity punk investment but could not, adding that will stay with me.

At the start of this month, Georgia spoke on social media about the impact of the stress of BrewDog's collapse on the couple's relationship. The reality TV star said the stress of her husband's company's collapse contributed to her five-month struggle to get pregnant. Addressing the fallout, she said: I am sitting here thinking about the year. We have had so much stress.

I am sure you guys have seen it all, public stuff like the BrewDog stuff has been really difficult to navigate. Georgia continued: And every single family across the world there is always stuff going on. I just think that coinciding with starting to try for a baby it has been a lot for us and we are both very tough and very strong and struggled to acknowledge that it has been a tricky year





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Georgia Toffolo and James Watt Escape to France After BrewDog CollapseGeorgia Toffolo and her husband James Watt, former BrewDog CEO, enjoy a luxury French holiday after the brewery chain's administration, job losses, and share value wipeout. The couple seeks time together to heal from the stress, while Watt launches a new beer brand to compensate investors.

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