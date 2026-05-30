Georgia Toffolo and James Watt Escape to France After BrewDog Collapse

Georgia Toffolo and her husband James Watt, former BrewDog CEO, enjoy a luxury French holiday after the brewery chain's administration, job losses, and share value wipeout. The couple seeks time together to heal from the stress, while Watt launches a new beer brand to compensate investors.

Georgia Toffolo and her husband James Watt , former CEO of BrewDog, recently escaped to the south of France for a lavish vacation following the dramatic collapse of his brewery chain.

The couple, who married last year, arrived on Friday looking to leave behind the turmoil that has engulfed their lives in recent months. In a candid Instagram post, the 31-year-old I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star said they needed this time together more than ever, describing themselves as two overexcited teenagers eager to unwind. Their getaway included speeding around in a convertible, staying in a five-star hotel, playing tennis under the sun, and enjoying elegant alfresco dinners.

Toffolo showcased a series of stylish outfits, including a stunning sequinned dress she accessorised with a £10 handbag from the resale site Vinted. The holiday appeared to be a deliberate attempt to recharge after the immense pressure of her husband's business failures. James Watt, now 44, stepped down as CEO of BrewDog in 2024 amid allegations of fostering a toxic workplace culture.

The once-celebrated craft beer giant, which was valued at £2 billion just a few years ago, collapsed into administration in March, leaving a trail of destruction. The company was saddled with £500 million in debt, and its pre-pack rescue deal saw it sold to US cannabis and drinks firm Tilray for a mere £33 million.

The fallout resulted in the closure of 38 UK bars, 484 job losses, and thousands of Equity Punk investors losing their entire investment as shares became worthless. Watt has publicly expressed regret, stating he would have loved to save every job and every investment. To make amends, he recently announced a new beer brand called Second Best, offering nearly 20% of its shares to former BrewDog investors. He described this as an obligation to make good on what went wrong.

Toffolo has been actively promoting this new venture on her social media, urging former investors to sign up for free equity. The stress of the BrewDog collapse has taken a toll on the couple's personal life. Toffolo opened up on social media about how the ordeal contributed to her five-month struggle to conceive a baby.

In an emotional post, she reflected on the challenges of the past year, noting that the public scrutiny and financial strain made it difficult to navigate. She acknowledged that she and James are both tough individuals but admitted that 2024 has been a tricky year for them. The couple remains determined to support each other through the aftermath, and this French holiday seems to be a critical step in healing and refocusing on their future together.

As they soak up the Mediterranean sun, they are likely hoping that the new beer venture and their strengthened bond will help them move forward from the shadows of BrewDog's collapse





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Georgia Toffolo and James Watt Take Luxury Holiday After BrewDog CollapseReality TV star Georgia Toffolo and her husband James Watt have jetted off on a luxurious French holiday following the collapse of his BrewDog brewery chain. The couple is taking time to focus on themselves and their relationship, saying they're like two over-excited teenagers to be away from work and drama.

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