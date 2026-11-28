Georgia Tech suffers a humiliating 60-0 defeat against rival Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium, marking one of the worst losses in their historic rivalry history.

Georgia Tech suffered a historic and humiliating defeat against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The Yellow Jackets were overwhelmed in a 60-0 loss, which stands as one of the worst defeats in the long-standing rivalry between the two schools. This result highlights a significant gap in quality, as Georgia became the first team to score sixty points in the series history.

Bulldogs Dominate Early and Often

The Georgia Bulldogs asserted their supremacy immediately, leading thirty-five to zero at halftime. The Yellow Jackets offered no resistance throughout the contest, failing to stop the Bulldogs' relentless offensive and defensive pressure. This performance marks the ninth time in recent history that Georgia has dominated the Yellow Jackets in this rivalry, solidifying their position as the number one team in the nation.

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Georgia Tech has not defeated the Bulldogs since 2016, and the last nine matchups have seen six victories by double-digit margins. The disparity in skill levels has created an era where the competition lacks closeness, with Georgia consistently outclassing their in-state rivals in physicality and execution.

Yellow Jackets Offensive Struggles Exposed

Georgia Tech quarterback Graham Knowles struggled immensely during the first half, completing only three passes for twenty-three yards. The Yellow Jackets did not attempt a single pass in the first quarter, a strategic failure that left them without any offensive rhythm. By the time they adjusted, the score was already insurmountable, and no return was possible.

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The passing attack regressed significantly compared to earlier performances, including a strong showing against Virginia Tech. The team failed to achieve a game exceeding two hundred yards passing, leaving talented receivers like Dalen Penson and Jordan Allen without meaningful impact. This offensive collapse contrasted sharply with their earlier season success, exposing critical weaknesses in their game plan.

Craig Dandridge Shines for Georgia

Georgia wide receiver Craig Dandridge delivered a standout performance, scoring two first-half touchdowns against his former recruit target. His first score came on a run where he broke free through an open gap on an end-around. His second touchdown was a contested catch despite tight coverage from Georgia Tech defender Jonas Duclona, showcasing his elite route-running ability.

Dandridge, a freshman who was heavily recruited before choosing Georgia, served as the second-leading receiver for the Bulldogs entering the game. His performance confirms he is a foundational player for Georgia moving forward. For Georgia Tech, whose coaching staff remained in contention for his commitment until the final days, the loss serves as a painful reminder of their recruiting failure.

Haynes Provides Only Spark for Yellow Jackets

Running back Haynes was the lone offensive bright spot for Georgia Tech, breaking multiple tackles to gain significant yardage. He recorded an eighteen-yard run that pushed the team to midfield, demonstrating his ability to make plays against elite defenders. Haynes finished with eleven carries for sixty-two yards, averaging strong gains in a game where the rest of the offense was stifled.

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His six carries for forty-six yards in the first half included explosive runs that provided minimal momentum for a team otherwise in shambles. No other Georgia Tech player was able to generate comparable positive plays against the superior Bulldogs defense, highlighting the depth issues facing the program.

Program Crisis and Future Implications

Georgia Tech entered the game with a nine and two record, hoping to secure a tenth win and a spot in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte. However, they failed to achieve this after falling short against BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The subsequent losses, including this historic defeat, signal a sharp regression for a program that seemed poised for major success just weeks prior.

The disparity between the two teams underscores a coaching mismatch and suggests Georgia Tech is now a bottom-tier team in a conference dominated by Georgia. Athletic Director Ryan Alpert faces immediate pressure to conduct a full assessment of the team's performance and direction.

This season represents a stark fall from grace for the Yellow Jackets, who once appeared capable of challenging for top honors. The comprehensive nature of the loss indicates deep-rooted issues that will require significant structural and strategic changes to address in the coming years.